Robotic Online Intelligence Ltd: Real Estate Foresight Partners With Alan Dalgleish' Asian Property Intelligence in Property Data Tech Push

Real Estate Foresight (REF), is teaming up with Alan Dalgleish, the founder of recently launched Asian Property Intelligence, as REF extends its proposition to a more customised and enterprise-based format for real estate investment firms looking for an edge through market and business intelligence.

Real Estate Foresight is a Hong Kong based independent data-driven research and analytics firm serving foreign investors focused on China property,

Real Estate Foresight was founded in 2012, is independent of any brokerage operations, and together with the sister venture Robotic Online Intelligence (ROI), founded in 2017, they bring to the market both research and AI-powered market intelligence solutions for highly targeted sectors such as China housing and data centers.

Alan Dalgleish is the former CEO of ANREV (Asian Association for Investors in Non-Listed Real Estate Vehicles) in Hong Kong, now partnering with a selection of firms on their business development and growth efforts. Real Estate Foresight will be one of them.

"I've seen Real Estate Foresight's focus on data and analytics steadily develop since 2012, now with next-level tech capabilities that can be a source of real differentiation for funds and investors. I am excited to work with REF to bring its proposition to a wider audience", commented Alan.

"It's about automation as an efficiency play - be it in research, lead generation, due diligence, or investor communications - and increasingly about finding that competitive edge, where greater focus on data and market intelligence can yield an advantage in assessing the deals, risks or in fund raising", says Robert Ciemniak, the founder of Real Estate Foresight.

"With Alan's support, we expect to engage with a larger number of investors and funds who seek differentiation through technology", adds Robert.

About Real Estate Foresight

Real Estate Foresight Ltd (REF) is an independent real estate analytics, research and financial technology firm based in Hong Kong and established in 2012. Combining data science with primary research, REF helps developers, investors and fund managers assess opportunities in real estate markets focusing on China. REF can provide independent views as the company is not involved in any brokerage, trading or fund business.

Visit www.realestateforesight.com for more information.

About Asian Property Intelligence

Asian Property Intelligence is a Hong Kong-based boutique advisory firm offering strategic real estate research, consulting and business development services in the Asia Pacific region to a range of local and international clients.

Visit www.api-hk.biz for more information.

