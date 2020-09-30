Applied Behavior Research: Former Military Chief and Behavior Expert, Chase Hughes, Authors Thriller "Fiction" Novel on Mind Control and Its Limitless Possibilities

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / Former military chief and human behavior expert, Chase Hughes, recently launched a groundbreaking book on mind control. After two decades of serving the U.S. military, he has gained unprecedented knowledge about what many may refer to as "mind control." He is exposing this dark side through his best-selling book, "Phrase Seven."

The new thriller exposes many unforgettable secrets under the umbrella of 'fiction.' He reveals some of the most effective techniques that some might use to control the human mind. In this extraordinary book, Chase shows the world the limitless possibilities brought by unlimited powers of influence and the extremely horrifying worse-case scenarios that can come along with it.

As a way to make behavior profiling and influence even more enticing and less formal, Chase uses the medium of fiction to paint the picture of how this science works. His latest book, "Phrase Seven," is his first-ever fictional work.

Having 20 years of experience in crafting some of the most comprehensive tactical behavioral skills courses, Chase first became a top-selling author of two books on tactical behavior skills. He is the author of "The Ellipsis Manual," a worldwide best-selling field manual for operations using influence and persuasion. The book looks into a compilation of effective techniques since the 1950's up to this date and focuses on teaching strategies that deal with the human factor, which is the most vital factor in training.

After retiring from military service, Chase is now focused on his expertise in applied behavioral science. He has been teaching "extreme influence" tactics to several companies around the world through his courses.

The enhanced persuasion techniques are designed to increase rapport-based information gathering. Chase knew that some of the disadvantages of harsh interrogations are higher chances of resistance; some have trouble remembering when being subjected to extreme pressure, and the difficulty in lie detection. Some of the groups he teaches are government agencies, elite groups, and police. He imparts his knowledge of behavioral science, such as behavior profiling, nonverbal analysis, deception detection, interrogation, and advanced behavioral investigation.

For law enforcement, he carefully formulated a course that would save lives and reduce harm and potential abuse of power. On the other hand, he has come up with a Human Tradecraft course which is tailor-fit for operations that rely heavily on human behavioral skills.

Chase also created the Pre-Violence Indicators Index, which aims to determine pre-attack behaviors for law-enforcers to be more prepared and potentially save lives. He also designed the first-ever interrogation behavior analysis tool and the T.F.C.A. cycle, both of which transformed the training for law enforcement in the United States.

The former military chief gives customized and discreet services to leaders across the globe and can implement global services within 48 hours, along with guaranteed protection. Their staff is professionally trained to provide only the best. To those who are interested in taking Chase's courses, they will be given access to live training recordings, which will make learning easier despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the most elite teams in government use Chase's groundbreaking courses, and now he has made them available to those outside of the government.

In his most recent endeavor, he has dedicated his time to exploring the use of fiction in sharing his knowledge on the science of behavior and how the mind works. Through his hit thriller "Phrase Seven," he exposes some of the deepest and darkest secrets he has known from his years of learning about applied behavioral science combined with his true-to-life experiences in the military.

Visit Chase Hughes' official website for more details about applied behavioral science, and check out "Phrase Seven" on Amazon.

