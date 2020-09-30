NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / Athens Ramseyer's neuromarketing agency Sciential combines neuroscience and marketing to help clients deliver their brand's message to the buyers. He is also using the influential power of the digital psychology framing strategy to help those affected by the pandemic, human trafficking, and other social issues.

Recently, NFL Hall of Famer coach Mike Singletary made headlines for his successful effort in gaining significant support for his fight against human trafficking. On July 30, 2020, President Donald Trump met with Mike, and the former 49ers coach enamored the president. President Trump even tweeted about how great the meeting went. Not long after, the Trump administration awarded more than $35 million in grants to 73 organizations in 34 states.

The grants provide aid to survivors of human trafficking. It is not difficult to see the connection between the provision of the grants and the president's meeting with Mike, who is the co-founder of the National Child ID Program. The more profound question is how Mike Singletary successfully won support to address one of the country's most pressing needs. The answer, it seems, is his previous meeting with Athens Ramseyer and the impact of neuromarketing.

Athens is no stranger to the promising potential of neuromarketing in maximizing political influence to affect public good. His revolutionary synthesis of marketing and science was also instrumental in laying the foundation for Blue Flame Medical, one of America's largest distributors of PPE supplies that assisted during the pandemic. The names of the other people involved in the effort include the aforementioned Mike Singletary, John Thomas, and Mike Gula - all power players in their respective fields.

Having studied psychology at the University of Washington and deep machine learning at Stanford, Athens applies cognitive-behavioral concepts, neuroscience, and machine learning in marketing and sales. His approach, which came to be known as digital psychology framing strategy, directs the capital marketing programs of Athens's digital marketing agency Sciential. Athens and his team study how subconscious thought processes, emotions, and desires dictate consumer behavior. They then use their latest findings to help influence the consumers in favor of Sciential's clients.

The results of Athens' genius have been remarkable. In addition to his recent involvement in helping out with current social issues, there is also Athens' personal track record of success. Athens first amassed success in 2018 when Trade-In Tech, a company that he co-founded alongside Hayden Howard, made it to the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies in America. The company's revenue for that year alone was over $8 million. Through the years, Athens has amassed more and more experience with scaling and selling business for profit. Sciential is his grandest venture to date and is the application of everything he has learned thus far.

The influencing power that results from neuromarketing is undeniable. Athens invites - even challenges - other entrepreneurs and power players to make the most of digital marketing psychology. "What you want me to do," he says, "is help you craft your message and deliver it to the right target audience in a contextual way within the natural movement of the buyer's journey."

"Delivering tangible proofs of the gain is where you should spend 70 percent of your selling effort.

The best proof of gain is customer story - either a testimonial or a case study - followed by respectively, in declining strength, by a demonstration, use of data, and last, by description of vision.

Regardless of what technique you use to prove your gain, your objective should always be to demonstrate the largest amount of gain, present the strongest proof, and creatively deliver the proof so it reaches the old brain with impact. You do this by building compelling value matrices that support your claims." Athens advised.

To learn more about the emerging science of neuromarketing and Athens's pivotal role, visit Sciential's website.

