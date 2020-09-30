Regulatory News:

CARE HOMES 1 LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 30 JUNE 2020

CONTENTS Page OFFICERS AND PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS 1 DIRECTORS' REPORT 2 PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT 5 STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 6 BALANCE SHEET 7 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 8 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 9

OFFICERS AND PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS

DIRECTORS: K D Pereira L E Roberts COMPANY SECRETARY: NatWest Markets Secretarial Services Limited REGISTERED OFFICE: 250 Bishopsgate London England EC2M 4AA INDEPENDENT AUDITOR: Ernst Young LLP Statutory Auditor 25 Churchill Place Canary Wharf London E14 5EY Registered in England and Wales

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The directors of Care Homes 1 Limited ("the Company") present their report together with the unaudited financial statements for the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020.

ACTIVITIES AND BUSINESS REVIEW

The Directors' Report has been prepared in accordance with the provisions available to companies entitled to the small companies exemption and therefore does not include a Strategic report.

Activity

The principal activity of the Company continues to be that of an investment business.

The directors do not anticipate any material change in either the type or level of activities of the Company.

The Company is a part of NatWest Group plc (formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBSG plc)) which provides the Company with direction and access to all central resources it needs and determines policies in all key areas such as finance, risk, human resources or environment. For this reason, the directors believe that performance indicators specific to the Company are not necessary or appropriate for an understanding of the development, performance or position of the business. The annual reports of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc review these matters on a group basis. Copies can be obtained from Legal, Governance and Regulatory Affairs, RBS Gogarburn, Edinburgh EH12 1HQ, the Registrar of Companies or at www.natwestgroup.com.

Review of the period

Business review

The directors are satisfied with the Company's performance in the period ended 30 June 2020. The Company does not currently expect to make any further significant investments in the foreseeable future.

Financial performance

The Company's financial performance is presented on page 5 to 8.

The operating loss for the period ended 30 June 2020 was £54,001 (for the year ended 31 December 2019: £24,573). The retained loss for the period ended 30 June 2020 was £54,001 (for the year ended 31 December 2019: £24,573).

The directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend (for the year ended 31 December 2019: nil).

At the end of the period ended 30 June 2020 the Balance Sheet showed total assets of £108,384,573 (31 December 2019: £111,838,640) including income-generating assets comprising amounts due from group companies £103,938,268 (31 December 2019: £105,637,752) together representing a decrease of 3.09%. Total shareholders' funds were £3,184,236 (31 December 2019: £4,711,728).

Principal risks and uncertainties

The Company seeks to minimise its exposure to financial risks other than credit risk.

Management focuses on both the overall balance sheet structure and the control, within prudent limits, of risk arising from mismatches, including maturity, interest rate and liquidity. It is undertaken within limits and other policy parameters set by the NatWest Markets Group Asset and Liability Management Committee (NWM ALCO).

The Company is funded by facilities from NatWest Markets Plc. These are denominated in sterling which is the functional currency and carry no significant financial risk

The Company's assets mainly comprise Derivatives and advances which would expose it to interest, credit, liquidity and market risk except that the counterparties are group companies and credit risk is not considered significant.

Principal risks and uncertainties (continued)

The principal risks associated with the company are as follows:

Operational risk

Operational risks are inherent in the Company's business. Operational risk losses occur as the result of fraud, human error, missing or inadequately designed processes, failed systems, damage to physical assets, improper behaviour or from external events. The key mitigating processes and controls include risk and control assessment, scenario analysis, loss data collection, new product approval process, key risk indicators, notifiable events process and the self certification process. The implementation of these processes and controls is facilitated and overseen by operational risk teams, with internal audit providing independent evaluation of the control framework.

Interest rate risk

Structural interest rate risk arises where assets and liabilities have different repricing maturities.

The Company manages interest rate risk by monitoring the consistency in the interest rate profile of its assets and liabilities, and limiting any re-pricing mismatches.

Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk arises where assets and liabilities have different contractual maturities. Management focuses on risk arising from the mismatch of maturities across the balance sheet and from undrawn commitments and other contingent obligations.

Credit risk

Credit risk is the risk that companies, financial institutions, individuals and other counterparties will be unable to meet their obligations to the Company.

All material loans receivable are with group companies. Although credit risk arises this is not considered to be significant and no amounts are past due.

Market risk

Market risk is the potential for loss as a result of adverse changes in risk factors including interest rates and equity prices together with related parameters such as market volatilities.

The Company is exposed to market risk as a result of the assets and liabilities contained within the company's balance sheet. There has been no change to the nature of the Company's exposure to market risks or the manner in which it manages and measures the risk.

The principal market risk to which the Company is exposed to is interest rate risk, and is mitigated by monitoring the interest rate profile of its assets and liabilities.

Going concern

These financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis, see note 1 on page 9.

Director's duties

Section 172(1) of the Companies Act 2006 (Section 172) is one of the statutory duties that directors have and requires them to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of shareholders as a whole while taking into account the interests of other stakeholders and, in so doing, have regard to the matters set out in Section 172(1)(a) to (f). These include the long term consequences of decisions, colleague interests, the need to foster the Company's business relationships with suppliers, customers and others; the impact on community and the environment and the Company's reputation.

Directors are supported in the discharge of their duties by the Company Secretary. All directors receive guidance on their statutory duties, including Section 172(1), and were briefed on the reporting requirements introduced by the Companies (Miscellaneous Reporting) Regulations 2018 in advance of the effective date. NatWest Group has introduced a new approach to board and committee papers with greater focus on ensuring relevant stakeholder interests are clearly articulated and guidance on documenting decisions has been refreshed to ensure these are recorded in a consistent manner across NatWest Group.

DIRECTORS AND SECRETARY

The present directors and secretary, who have served throughout the period ended 30 June 2020 except where noted below, are listed on page 1.

From 1 January 2020 to date no changes have taken place.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES STATEMENT

The directors are responsible for preparing the period ended 30 June 2020 report and the financial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

Company law requires the directors to prepare a Directors' Report and financial statements for each financial year. Under that law, the directors have elected to prepare the financial statements in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard (FRS) 101 Reduced Disclosure Framework, and must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs at the end of the period and the profit or loss of the Company for that period. In preparing these financial statements, the directors are required to:

select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;

make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent;

state whether FRS 101 has been followed; and

make an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

The directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and to enable them to ensure that Directors' Report and financial statements comply with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements for the period ending 30 June 2020 for the issuer ("Care Homes 1 Limited") have been prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standards 101 Reduced Disclosure Framework, and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of Care Homes 1 Limited. We can also confirm that the Directors' Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of Care Homes 1 Limited, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces.

This statement addresses section 4.a. (i) of the circular issued by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier, Luxembourg.

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT for the period ended 30 June 2020 6 months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2019 Income from continuing operations Notes Turnover 3 2,388,906 4,923,950 Finance costs 5 (2,397,199) (4,940,205) Operating expenses (30,506) (55,093) Operating loss before impairment (38,799) (71,348) IFRS 9 impairment (provision)/release 7 (15,202) 46,775 Operating loss before tax (54,001) (24,573) Tax charge/(credit) 6 Loss for the financial period/year (54,001) (24,573)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.



STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the period ended 30 June 2020 6 months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2019 Loss for the financial period/year (54,001) (24,573) Other comprehensive loss subject to reclassification Movement on cash flow hedges (1,697,712) (3,257,361) Other comprehensive loss before tax (1,697,712) (3,257,361) Tax credit 245,977 695,487 Other comprehensive loss after tax (1,451,735) (2,561,874) Total comprehensive loss for the period/year (1,505,736) (2,586,447)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.



BALANCE SHEET as at 30 June 2020 As at 30 June 2020 As at 31 December 2019 Notes Current assets Amounts due from group companies 7 103,938,268 105,637,752 Derivative financial instruments 11 4,445,717 6,200,693 Cash at bank 8 588 195 Total assets 108,384,573 111,838,640 Current liabilities Accruals, deferred income and other liabilities 10 1,099,427 1,081,217 1,099,427 1,081,217 Non-current liabilities Debt securities in issue 9 103,453,351 105,152,159 Deferred tax liabilities 647,559 893,536 Total liabilities 105,200,337 107,126,912 Equity Share capital 12 10,000 10,000 Cash flow hedge reserve 2,760,648 4,212,383 Profit and loss account 413,588 489,345 Total equity 3,184,236 4,711,728 Total liabilities and equity 108,384,573 111,838,640

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on and signed on it's behalf by:

Director



STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY for the period ended 30 June 2020 Share capital Cash flow hedge reserve Profit and loss account Total At 1 January 2019 10,000 6,774,257 513,918 7,298,175 Loss for the year (24,573) (24,573) Loss on Cash Flow hedge (3,257,361) (3,257,361) Deferred tax credit 695,487 695,487 At 31 December 2019 10,000 4,212,383 489,345 4,711,728 ECL provision adjustment (21,756) (21,756) Loss for the period (54,001) (54,001) Loss on cash flow hedge (1,697,712) (1,697,712) Deferred tax credit 245,977 245,977 At 30 June 2020 10,000 2,760,648 413,588 3,184,236

Total comprehensive loss for the period ended 30 June 2020 of £1,505,736 (year ended 31 December 2019: £2,586,447) was wholly attributable to the owners of the Company.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Accounting policies

a) Preparation and presentation of financial statements

These financial statements are prepared:

on a going concern basis. In the first quarter of 2020, the World Health Organisation declared the Covid-19 outbreak to be a pandemic. Many governments, including the UK, have taken stringent measures to contain and/or delay the spread of the virus. Actions taken in response to the spread of Covid-19 have resulted in severe disruption to business operations and a significant increase in economic uncertainty, with more volatile asset prices and currency exchange rates, and a marked decline in long-term interest rates in developed economies.

NatWest Markets Group (the "Group") has a well-developed business continuity plan which includes pandemic response, enabling the Group to quickly adapt to these unprecedented circumstances and continue as viable business.

There remains significant uncertainty regarding the developments of the pandemic and the future economic recovery. The most likely expected financial impact is in respect of the Company's profitability, assets, operations and liquidity which management continues to monitor.

In assessing going concern, a Covid-19 impact analysis was performed across the NatWest Group. The directors have also considered the uncertainties associated with Covid-19 including the different ways in which this could impact the cash flows, capital, solvency and liquidity position of the Company and any mitigations management have within their control to implement. Based on this assessment, the directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and have prepared the financial statements on a going concern basis.

under Financial Reporting Standard (FRS) 101 Reduced Disclosure Framework in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of International Financial Reporting Standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee of the IASB as adopted by the EU (together IFRS); and

on the historical cost basis except that the following assets and liabilities are stated at their fair value: fair value through other comprehensive income and derivative financial instruments.

The Company meets the definition of a qualifying entity under FRS 100 Application of Financial Reporting Requirements issued by the Financial Reporting Council.

The Company is a private limited company limited by shares which is incorporated in the UK and registered in England and Wales and the financial statements are presented:

in accordance with the Companies Act 2006:

in Sterling which is the functional currency of the Company: and

with the benefit of the disclosure exemptions permitted by FRS 101 with regard to: comparative information in respect of certain assets; cash-flow statement; standards not yet effective; related party transactions; and disclosure requirements of IFRS 7 "Financial Instruments: Disclosure and IFRS 13 "Fair Value Measurement."



Where required, equivalent disclosures are given in the group accounts of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, these accounts are available to the public and can be obtained as set out in note 14.

The changes to IFRS that were effective from 1 January 2019 have had no material effect on the Company's financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2020.

1. Accounting policies (continued)

b) Foreign currencies

Transactions in foreign currencies are translated into Sterling at the foreign exchange rate ruling at the date of the transaction. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated into sterling at the rates of exchange ruling at the balance sheet date. Foreign exchange differences arising on translation are reported in profit or loss.

c) Revenue recognition

Interest income or expense relates to financial instruments measured using the effective interest at amortised cost rate method, the effective part of any related accounting hedging instruments recognised at a constant periodic rate of return before tax on the net investment.

Other interest relating to financial instruments measured at fair value is recognised as part of the movement in fair value.

Fees in respect of services are recognised as the right to consideration accrues through the performance of each distinct service obligation to the customer. The arrangements are generally contractual and the cost of providing the service is incurred as the service is rendered. The price is usually fixed and always determinable.

d) Taxation

Income tax expense or income, comprising current tax and deferred tax, is recorded in the profit and loss account except income tax on items recognised outside profit or loss which is credited or charged to other comprehensive income or to equity as appropriate.

Current tax is income tax payable or recoverable in respect of the taxable profit or loss for the year arising in income, other comprehensive income or in equity. Provision is made for current tax at rates enacted or substantively enacted at the balance sheet date.

Deferred tax is the tax expected to be payable or recoverable in respect of temporary differences between the carrying amount of an asset or liability for accounting purposes and its carrying amount for tax purposes. Deferred tax liabilities are generally recognised for all taxable temporary differences and deferred tax assets are recognised to the extent that it is probable that they will be recovered. Deferred tax is not recognised on temporary differences that arise from initial recognition of an asset or liability in a transaction (other than a business combination) that at the time of the transaction affects neither accounting nor taxable profit or loss. Deferred tax is calculated using tax rates expected to apply in the periods when the assets will be realised or the liabilities settled, based on tax rates and laws enacted, or substantively enacted, at the balance sheet date.

e) Financial instruments

Financial instruments are classified either by product, by business model or by reference to the IFRS default classification.

Classification by product relies on specific designation criteria which are applicable to certain classes of financial assets or circumstances where accounting mismatches would otherwise arise. Classification by business model reflects how the Company manages its financial assets to generate cash flows. A business model assessment determines if cash flows result from holding financial assets to collect the contractual cash flows; from selling those financial assets; or both.

The product classifications apply to financial assets that are either designated at fair value through profit or loss (DFV), or to equity investments designated as at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI). In all other instances, fair value through profit or loss (MFVTPL) is the default classification and measurement category for financial assets

Regular way purchases of financial assets classified as amortised cost, are recognised on the settlement date; all other regular way transactions in financial assets are recognised on the trade date.

All financial instruments are measured at fair value on initial recognition.

All liabilities not subsequently measured at fair value are measured at amortised cost.

1. Accounting policies (continued)

Most financial assets are held to collect the contractual cash flows that comprise solely payments of principal and interest and are measured at amortised cost.

Amounts due from group companies and debt securities in issue are measured at amortised cost.

f) Derivative financial instruments and hedging

The Company uses derivative financial instruments to manage interest rate risk. Such contracts are initially recognised and subsequently measured at fair value.

Any resulting gain or loss is recognised in profit or loss immediately unless the derivative is designated and effective as a hedging instrument, in which event the timing of the recognition in profit or loss depends on the nature of the hedge relationship.

The Company designates its derivatives as hedges of highly probable forecast transactions (cash flow hedges). Changes in fair values of derivative financial instruments which are designated and effective as hedges of cash flows are recognised directly in equity at each balance sheet date and the ineffective portion is recognised immediately in the Profit and Loss Account.

Hedge relationships are formally designated and documented at inception in line with the requirements of IAS 39 Financial instruments Recognition and measurement. At the inception of the hedge relationship, the Company documented the relationship between the hedging instrument and the hedged item, along with its risk management objectives and its strategy for undertaking the hedge transaction. Furthermore, at the inception of the hedge and on an ongoing basis, the Company documents whether the hedging instrument is highly effective in offsetting changes in cash flows of the hedged item.

Note 11 sets out details of the fair values of the derivative instrument used for hedging purposes. Movements in the hedging reserve in equity are shown in the Statement of Changes in Equity.

g) Impairment of financial assets

At each balance sheet date each financial asset or portfolio of loans measured at amortised cost or at fair value through other comprehensive income, issued financial guarantee and loan commitment is assessed for impairment. Loss allowances are forward looking, based on 12 month expected credit losses where there has not been a significant increase in credit risk rating, otherwise allowances are based on lifetime expected losses.

Expected credit losses are a probability-weighted estimate of credit losses. The probability is determined by the risk of default which is applied to the cash flow estimates. In the absence of a change in credit rating, allowances are recognised when there is reduction in the net present value of expected cash flows. On a significant increase in credit risk, allowances are recognised without a change in the expected cash flows, although typically expected cash flows do also change; and expected credit losses are rebased from 12 month to lifetime expectations.

The costs of loss allowances on assets held at amortised cost are presented as impairments in the income statement.

h) Derecognition

A financial asset is derecognised when the contractual right to receive cash flows from the asset has expired or when it has been transferred and the transfer qualifies for derecognition in accordance with IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments".

A financial liability is removed from the balance sheet when the obligation is discharged, cancelled or expires.

2. Critical accounting policies and key sources of estimation uncertainty

The reported results of the Company are sensitive to the accounting policies, assumptions and estimates that underlie the preparation of its financial statements. In accordance with their responsibilities for these financial statements, the factors the directors consider most important to the portrayal of the Company's performance and financial condition are discussed below.

Fair value financial instruments

Financial instruments classified as fair value through other comprehensive income are recognised in the Financial Statements at fair value. Unrealised gains and losses are recognised directly in equity unless an impairment loss is recognised.

Financial instruments classified at fair value through profit or loss are recognised in the financial statements at fair value. Changes in fair value are recognised in profit or loss as they arise unless the derivative is designated and effective as a hedging instrument, in which event the timing of the recognition in profit or loss depends on the nature of the hedge relationship.

3. Turnover 6 months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2019 Interest income from group companies 343,311 839,647 Interest rate swap income 2,096,292 4,168,995 Hedging ineffectiveness (50,697) (84,692) 2,388,906 4,923,950





4. Finance costs 6 months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2019 Interest expense on debt securities in issue 2,397,199 4,940,205



5. Operating expenses

Directors' emoluments

The Company does not remunerate directors nor can remuneration from elsewhere in the group be apportioned meaningfully in respect of their services to the Company. There are no other members of staff.



6. Tax 6 months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2019 Current tax: UK corporation tax charge for the period/year The actual tax (credit)/charge differs from the expected tax (credit)/charge computed by applying the standard rate of UK corporation tax of 19% (2019: standard tax rate 19%) as follows: 6 months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2019 Loss on ordinary activities before tax (54,001) (24,573) Expected tax credit (10,260) (4,669) Non-Deductible items 58,811 75,766 Non taxable items from amortisation of premiums on debt securities issued (316,979) (470,299) Group relief surrendered for nil consideration 268,428 399,202 Actual tax credit/(charge)



In recent years the UK Government has steadily reduced the rate of UK corporation tax, with the latest rates substantively enacted at the balance sheet date standing at 19% from 1 April 2017. The closing deferred tax assets and liabilities have been calculated taking into account that existing temporary differences may unwind in periods subject to the reduced rates.

Deferred tax The following represents the deferred tax liabilities recognised by the Company, and the movements thereon. Cash flow hedge reserve At 1 January 2019 1,589,023 Release to equity (695,487) At 31 December 2019 893,536 Release to equity (245,977) At 30 June 2020 647,559

7. Amounts due from group companies 6 months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2019 Due within one year: Amount due from Group company NatWest Market Plc 103,976,842 105,639,368 IFRS 9 impairment provision (38,574) (1,616) 103,938,268 105,637,752

Amounts due from group companies consist of a £104m 6 months deposit with a residual maturity of less than 5 months (2019: £106m 6 months deposit with a residual maturity of less than 5 months).

The valuation of the loan includes an ECL provision, as per IFRS9 requirements, implemented in 2018. The provision referring to 30 June 2020 is (£38,574); a day 1 provision calculated for prior years is (£23,372) which gives a P&L expense in 2020 of £15,202.

8. Cash at bank 6 months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2019 Cash at bank NatWest Market Plc 588 195

9. Debt securities in issue 6 months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2019 Due after more than one year: Debt securities in issue 103,453,351 105,152,159

On 4 December 2006 Care Homes 1 Limited became an obligor in respect of certain debt securities by means of a novation from NHP Group.

Each of these debt securities is denominated in sterling and carries a fixed rate of interest as follows, £60m Class A1 at 8.0% due in 2021, and £40m Class A2 at 8.5% due in 2021.

The consideration received on novation was equal to the fair value of these obligations as at the date of novation and was paid in cash by the NHP Group.

10. Accruals, deferred income and other liabilities 6 months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2019 Accrued interest 1,076,927 1,081,217 Fee payable 22,500 1,099,427 1,081,217

11. Derivative financial instruments

The Company is party to an interest rate swap transaction to hedge exposure to variability in cash flows arising from its floating rate deposits. As at the balance sheet date, the contract had a nominal value of £103.45m (2019: £105.2m) which amortizes over time in line with the asset it hedges. The swap entitles the Company to receive fixed cash flows (based on a rate of 4.8049%) in exchange for variable cash flows based on six month sterling LIBOR. The swap matures in April 2021 and at the balance sheet date had a fair value of £4.4m (2019: £6.2m). The fair value of the interest rate swap at the reporting date is determined by discounting the future cash flows using the curves at the reporting date. This derivative is designated as a cash flow hedge of the Company's variable cash flows. The derivative counter-party is NatWest Market Plc.

12. Share capital 6 months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2019 Authorised: 10,000 Ordinary shares of £1 each 10,000 10,000 Allotted, called up and fully paid: 10,000 Ordinary shares of £1 each 10,000 10,000 The Company has one class of ordinary shares which carry no right to fixed income. 13. Contingent Liabilities The Company, together with certain other subsidiaries of "NatWest Markets Plc", is party to a capital support deed (CSD) relevant to NatWest Markets Group. Under the terms of the CSD, the Company may be required, if compatible with its legal obligations, to make distributions on, or repurchase or redeem, its ordinary shares. The amount of this obligation is limited to the Company's immediately accessible funds or assets, rights, facilities or other resources that, using best efforts, are reasonably capable of being converted to cleared, immediately available funds (the Company's available resources) {together with any amounts distributed to it by its subsidiaries pursuant to the CSD}. The CSD also provides that, in certain circumstances, funding received by the Company from other parties to the CSD becomes immediately repayable, such repayment being limited to the Company's available resources.

14. Related parties

UK Government

The UK Government through HM Treasury is the ultimate controlling party of NatWest Group plc. Its shareholding is managed by UK Government Investments Limited, a company it wholly-owns and as a result, the UK Government and UK Government controlled bodies are related parties of the Company.

The Company enters into transactions with these bodies on an arms' length basis; they include the payment of: taxes including UK corporation tax and value added tax; national insurance contributions; local authority rates; and regulatory fees and levies; together with banking loans and deposits undertaken in the normal course of banker-customer relationships.

Group companies As at 30 June 2020 The Company's immediate parent was: Care Homes Holdings Limited The smallest consolidated accounts including the company were prepared by: NatWest Markets plc The ultimate parent company was: The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

14. Related parties (continued)

Group undertakings

The amount of related party balances are shown in note 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11.

All parent companies are incorporated in the UK. Copies of their accounts may be obtained from Legal, Governance and Regulatory Affairs, RBS, Gogarburn, PO Box 1000, Edinburgh EH12 1HQ.

On 22 July 2020 The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc changed its name to NatWest Group plc.

