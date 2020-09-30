A Spanish-Dutch research group has created nomograms for PV system sizing that not only offer a standard calculation tool but also provide additional information about what-if scenarios with higher-level knowledge about price of modifications and limitations of project sites.A group of scientists from Spain's University of Murcia and Netherlands' Eindhoven University of Technology has developed a methodology that uses modelling and simulation to apply a special kind of dimensioning charts, known as nomograms, in the sizing of off-grid PV systems linked to storage. "The methodology can be used ...

