Fintech trading platform, TigerWit, has received a further pair of awards from the Global Forex Awards 2020. This year the firm has been recognised as the Most Transparent Forex Broker in Africa and as the Best Forex Fintech Broker in Asia.

The timing of the awards comes as the company has seen rapid global expansion including the addition of James Blackwood Murray as Regional Director for the African region. Speaking about his work and experience within Africa, James was quoted as saying "I couldn't be happier to win Most Transparent Forex Broker. This really is the embodiment of everything we strive to provide for our African clients, and we are looking forward to further expanding our footprint across the continent." TigerWit has also seen plenty of recent additions to their services and tradable products.

Barnabas Goh, Global Head of Marketing at TigerWit, said "The Global Forex Awards are highly respected within our industry and to be confirmed once again as a winner across multiple categories is an immense honour. Having won Most Transparent Global Forex Broker and Best Global Forex Trading Innovation last year, 2020 saw TigerWit go beyond established financial landscapes to further enable, service and create value for our clients in emerging markets. Innovating safer, simpler and superior solutions for investors across all markets has always been rooted in TigerWit's missional ethos and we are delighted that these awards reflect that."

The growth that TigerWit has made this year includes vast increase in its sales, retention and marketing divisions. Many of the recent hiring's within the last six months have been 'virtual' and they are yet to work in the TigerWit offices. But despite this complication, the firm has ensured another award-winning year that has seen a 300% increase in new clients and 200% growth in new business revenue. In what has become another new normal of working from home in 2020, Tim Hughes, CEO at TigerWit, was delighted to receive the awards at home and provided the photos to celebrate the award.

The latest awards come after winning a trio of awards last year from the Global Forex Awards, including Best Global Forex Trading Innovation; Best Asian Trading App; and Most Transparent Trading Platform. You can find out more about the services they offer on their global website https://global.tigerwit.com/.

