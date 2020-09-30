In the wake of recent reports highlighting a global lack of clean-energy skills training, the country's Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority has said it will work with private companies to set up vocational courses.With two international bodies releasing recent reports about the importance of renewables jobs to the energy transition and Covid-19 recovery, Bangladeshi clean energy regulator the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA) wants to train a skilled rooftop solar workforce. The regulator on Sunday issued a call to people who wish to gain PV installation ...

