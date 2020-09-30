Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 29-September-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 249.41p

INCLUDING current year revenue 251.33p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 242.37p

INCLUDING current year revenue 244.30p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16