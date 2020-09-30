SCB Global Ltd, a leading Microsoft Teams voice solutions provider, has today announced that they have added SD-WAN software to their OPTO4Teams solution. SCB Global have partnered with market leading innovative SD-WAN SD-Security leader, Versa Networks, to deliver this as a fully managed single vendor solution for the enterprise.

The SD-WAN overlay from SCB Global will unlock additional features within OPTO4Teams platform such as deeper network visibility, advanced security and reporting tools providing critical insights as a "single pane of glass" experience. The solution has the capability to undertake state SIP transfer (SST) functionality whereby, sessions can be kept active during any transfer between WAN connections, ensuring quality voice performance even during degraded conditions or outages.

"As leaders in the Microsoft Teams UCaaS space, we are incredibly excited to be adding SD-WAN to our OPTO4Teams solution" said Saif Ahmed, Director at SCB Global. "This will help our channel partners to offer their enterprise customers a more robust and cohesive solution that is fully equipped to support this new digital economy and respond to a greatly dispersed work force".

As communication becomes more business critical than ever, the enterprise is finding it increasingly challenging to manage multiple vendors for different aspects of their communications. SCB Global's single supplier approach breaks down these procurement silos. The enterprise can now deal directly with one provider for both their communications application and their underlying network functions such as WAN, PBX integration for Microsoft Teams, direct routing, security and network analytics. This removes pain points for the enterprise implementing Microsoft Teams, by eliminating complexity and reducing the cost of disparate vendors.

To find out more about how SCB Global can introduce the simplicity of the single vendor solution for the enterprise with their OPTO4Teams see www.scb-global.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005011/en/

Contacts:

Tara Lennard

tlennard@scb-global.com

+44 (0) 203 435 0033 (UK)

+1 646 513 4034 (US).