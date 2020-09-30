POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Result of AGM

30 September 2020

Powerhouse Energy Group plc

("Powerhouse" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company pioneering hydrogen production from waste plastic, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

The results of the votes are set out below:

FOR* AGAINST RESOLUTIONS Votes % of votes cast Votes % of votes cast Abstain Ordinary Resolution 1 1,429,943,616 99.98% 300,000 0.02% 412,543 To receive the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 together with Directors' Reports and the Auditors' Report Ordinary Resolution 2 1,429,340,872 99.94% 828,675 0.06% 486,612 To approve the Remuneration Report Ordinary Resolution 3 1,429,891,960 99.97% 499,922 0.03% 264,277 To reappoint Jeffreys Henry LLP as audit and authorise the directors to fix their remuneration Ordinary Resolution 4 1,323,926,230 97.94% 27,903,121 2.06% 78,826,808 To re-elect Dr Cameron Davies as a director of the Company Ordinary Resolution 5 1,342,651,569 99.24% 10,298,680 0.76% 77,705,910 To re-elect James Greenstreet as a director of the Company Ordinary Resolution 6

To re-appoint Myles Kitcher as a director of the Company 1,429,859,351 99.98 270,000 0.02% 526,808 Ordinary Resolution 7

To re-appoint Timothy Yeo as a director of the Company 1,417,992,013 99.20% 11,419,964 0.80% 1,244,182 Ordinary Resolution 6

To re-appoint Allan Vlah as a director of the Company 1,429,835,631 99.98% 297,720 0.02% 522,808 Ordinary Resolution 9

To authorise the directors to allot and issue equity securities 1,376,905,380 99.94% 877,630 0.06% 52,873,149 Special Resolution 10

To authorise the directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights, as set out in the notice of meeting 1,185,373,542 86.03% 192,409,468 13.97% 52,873,149 *Votes received for the resolutions includes votes allowing the Chairman's discretion.

Notes for editors:

About Powerhouse Energy Group plc

Powerhouse has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG - which can utilise waste plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to efficiently and economically convert them into syngas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity and other industrial products may be derived. Powerhouse's technology is one of the world's first proven, distributed, modular, hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The Powerhouse DMG process can generate up to 2 tonnes of road-fuel quality hydrogen and more than 58MWh of exportable electricity per day.

Powerhouse's process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level. As announced on 11th February 2020 under its Supplemental Agreement with Peel Environmental, Powerhouse will receive an annual license fee of £500,000 in respect of each project which is commissioned.

Powerhouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.net