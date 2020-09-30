QuEST Global to collaborate with Canon IT Solutions for enterprise solution platform

The company will become the System Integration partner for Canon IT Solutions' Web Performer Platform

TOKYO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, has partnered with Canon IT Solutions (Canon ITS) as a System Integration partner (SI Partner) for their Web Performer Platform. As an SI partner, QuEST will help in developing enterprise solutions and applications using Web Performer Platform for the end customers of Canon ITS, thereby reducing the cost and development time.

As part of the partnership, QuEST will help Canon ITS to develop tailored solutions on Web Performer for the Japanese market. The company will also leverage its extensive knowledge of the platform and deep domain expertise in developing enterprise solutions for Canon ITS customers across industries. One of the key benefits to the customers through this partnership would be helping them to improve supply chain efficiencies in the manufacturing, industrial, logistics, and transportation domains.

Haruhiko Okubo, Vice President, Canon IT Solutions, said, "Canon ITS is delighted to expand our existing partnership with QuEST Global and welcome them as an SI Partner for our Web Performer Platform. The need for an application development platform that can achieve a sophisticated and rich user interface to meet corporate needs at high speed is on the rise. With the Web Performer partner program, we aim to speed up enterprise software solution development and realize high quality and high-speed solutions that increase the competitiveness of companies while reducing development cycles and maintenance costs."

Commenting on this partnership, Dush Reddy, Global Business Head, QuEST Global, said, "At QuEST Global, we strive to develop outstanding engineering capabilities with a goal to build a scalable and sustainable organization that lasts generations. We are happy to further strengthen our partnership with Canon IT Solutions and aim to jointly develop enterprise solutions using Web Performer that will help our customers save time and improve the quality of their solutions."

Web Performer is an automation platform that realizes ultra-high-speed development/ low-code development using the automation technology cultivated by Canon ITS. Built as an Eclipse plugin, the platform enables visual development of applications and code generation. The platform will enable its users to improve the development speed, and maintain uniform quality, improve the operational efficiency of system users and operators.

About QuEST Global

For more than 20 years, QuEST Global has aimed to be a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the world's most recognized companies in the Aero Engines, Hi-Tech, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation (Auto and Rail), Power, and Industrial, Oil & Gas and Medical Devices industries. With a global presence in 14 countries, 72 global centers, and 11,800+ personnel, QuEST Global believes that it is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software, and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise aim to help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance the consumer experience, and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.