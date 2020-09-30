First Sentinel Plc - Interim Results

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014) ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain and shall therefore cease to be inside information.

First Sentinel is pleased to announce its interim accounts for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Interim Accounts"). Extracts of the Interim Accounts are set out at https://first-sentinel.com.

The Chairman's Report

I present the results for First Sentinel plc for the six months ended 30 June 2020. These have been challenging times but, despite the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the first months of 2020, I am delighted to report that First Sentinel has been able to mobilise its staff to work from home with very little disruption to our business. Since the effects of the pandemic took hold, we have adapted our strategy in order to focus on resilient industries.

Between January and June 2020, First Sentinel raised £1,734,426 and deployed the proceeds on a number of loan facilities and on its UK supply chain finance business via its subsidiary, Capable Finance Limited. First Sentinel's Australian subsidiary, Perennial Enterprise PTY Ltd, continues to progress well and its robust capital deployment strategy has kept its financial results immune from the effects of the pandemic. In addition, the Company has made equity investments (Stabilitech, now renamed iosBio, and Vulcan Industries) which have contributed to increasing value to our shareholders.

Our strategy during the first 6 months of 2020 has proved successful and I am pleased to report a profit of 1.12p per share (YE 2019: loss of 4.24p per share). In the next 6 months, we intend to enhance the Group's focus on our UK invoice purchasing and supply chain finance activities whilst taking advantage of equity investment opportunities that are aligned with our risk profile and investment strategy.

Outlook

The six months to 30 June 2020 have continued to be a very successful period for First Sentinel. The success of the fund raising, investments made and the establishment of supply chain finance operations in the UK has positioned the Group very well for the next stage of its development. Our short-term strategy remains at increasing value by providing growth capital for public and private company investments and, in particular, by significantly growing the invoice purchasing activities in Australia and the supply chain finance operations in the UK. I am very optimistic about the Group's growth potential and we look to the future with significant confidence.

About First Sentinel plc

First Sentinel PLC provides debt financing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses primarily through its supply chain finance and invoice purchasing activities. First Sentinel also invests in a range of secured and unsecured equity and debt instruments in private and public companies.

The Company's website is https://first-sentinel.com

Interim Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income







Notes 6 months Ended

30 June

2020

Unaudited 6 months Ended

30 June

2019

Unaudited Year ended 31 December 2019

Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Revenue 1,199 710 1,440 Cost of sales - (185) (89) Gross profit 1,199 525 1,351 Administrative expenses 4 (678) (591) (1,534) Other Income - 21 33 Operating profit / (loss) 521 (45) (150) Finance Costs (249) (326) (587) Finance Income - 257 33 Profit / (loss) on ordinary activities before taxation 272 (114) (704) Tax on loss on ordinary activities - (24) (63) Profit / (loss) after taxation 272 (137) (767) Other comprehensive income - - - Total comprehensive profit / (loss) for the period 272 (137) (767) Profit / (loss) and total comprehensive attributable the owners of the company 205 (137) (855) Non-controlling interests 67 - 88 272 (137) (767) Basic and diluted Profit / (loss) per share (expressed in pence per share) 5 1.12p (0.90p) (4.24p)





Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

Share Capital Share Premium Accumulated Deficit Preference Share Equity Component Share Based Payment

Reserve Non-Controlling interest Foreign Exchange Reserve Total Equity £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Balance at 30 June 2019 152 1,449 (1,092) - 26 154 (113) 576 Issue of shares 61 648 - - - - - 709 Share based payments charge - - - - 105 - - 105 Non-controlling interest - - - - - 92 - 92 Foreign Exchange Difference - - - - - - (134) (134) Loss and total comprehensive loss for the period - - (717) - - - - (717) Balance at 31 December 2019 213 2,097 (1,809) - 131 245 (245) 632 Issue of shares 50 1,021 - 41 - - - 1,112 Non-Controlling Interest - - - - - (229) - (229) Share based payments charge - - - - 84 - - 84 Foreign Exchange Difference - - 104 - - - 196 300 Loss and total comprehensive loss for the period - - 205 - - 67 - 272 Balance at 30 June 2020 263 3,118 (1,500) 41 215 83 49 2,171

Share capital is the amount subscribed for shares at nominal value.

Share premium is the amount subscribed for shares in excess of nominal value.

Accumulated deficit represents the cumulative loss of the Group attributable to equity shareholders.





Interim Condensed Statement of the Financial Position



Notes 6 months Ended

30 June

2020

Unaudited 6 months Ended

30 June

2019

Unaudited Year ended 31 December 2019

Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Assets Non-Current Assets Intangible Assets 51 51 48 Goodwill 88 88 88 Property, Plant & equipment 189 79 54 Right of use Asset 198 - 131 Total non-Current Assets 526 218 321 Current assets Trade Receivables 6,136 5,112 5,730 Other Receivables - 9 - Other financial assets 6 2,072 662 242 Cash and Cash Equivalents 741 1,790 1,255 Total Current Assets 8,950 7,573 7,228 Total Assets 9,476 7,791 7,549 Equity and Liabilities Share Capital 7 263 152 213 Share Premium 7 3,118 1,449 2,097 Preference share equity component 41 - - Share based payment reserve 215 26 131 Non-controlling interest 83 154 245 Foreign Exchange reserve (49) (113) (245) Accumulated deficit (1,500) (1,092) (1,809) Total Equity 2,171 576 632 Current Liabilities Trade Payables 205 1,383 114 Short term lease liabilities 202 - 31 Borrowings 1,840 - 1,944 Other Payables 14 145 170 Total Current Liabilities 2,261 1,528 2,259 Non-current Liabilities Borrowings 5,044 5,687 4,530 Other Payables - - 128 Total non-current Liabilities 5,044 5,687 4,658 Total Liabilities 7,305 7,215 6,917 Total Equity and Liabilities 9,476 7,791 7,549





Interim Condensed Cash Flow Statement







Notes 6 months Ended

30 June

2020

Unaudited 6 Months Ended

30 June 2019

Unaudited Year ended

31 December 2019

Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit/(loss) 521 (45) (150) Changes in working capital (Increase) / decrease in receivables (406) (843) (1,514) Increase / (decrease) in payables (2) 1,142 (143) Other adjustments - (172) - Depreciation 22 - 113 Fair value adjustments (431) - 156 Share based payment 84 - 105 Interest Received - (257) 33 Interest elements of lease payments - - (10) Interest Paid (249) - (577) Net cash flow from operating activities (461) (175) (1,987) Investing Activities Acquisition of subsidiary 6 - - (50) Net Proceeds from transactions of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (1,399) 150 239 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (135) - (41) Net cash flow from investing activities (1,534) 150 148 Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from issue of shares 7 1,071 - 709 Net Proceeds from issue of financial liabilities at amortised cost - loans (104) - 10 Net Proceeds from issue of financial liabilities at amortised cost - bonds 514 965 1,742 Principal elements of lease payments - - (97) Net cash flow from financing activities 1,481 965 2,364 Taxation - 24 (96) Net cash flow for the period (514) 964 429 Opening Cash and cash equivalents 1,255 826 826 Closing Cash and cash equivalents 741 1,790 1,255





Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statements

1. General Information

First Sentinel plc ('the Company') is a trading company incorporated in the United Kingdom with company number 10183367 and quoted on the AQSE Exchange Growth Market.

2. Basis of Preparation

The annual financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the European Union. The condensed set of financial statements included in this interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting', as adopted by the European Union. The accounting policies and methods of computation used are consistent with those used in the Group's latest audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

A copy of the statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 has been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report on these accounts was unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis and did not contain a statement under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

3. Segmental Reporting

The Group's management has determined the operating segments based on the reports reviewed by the executive directors that are used to make strategic decisions. They consider the business from a geographical perspective and the group has two reportable segments, the UK and Australia. The Group's main lines of business are that of making investments and invoice purchasing.

For the period ended 30 June 2020: UK Australia Total £'000 £'000 £'000 Segment revenue and results Reportable revenue 688 511 1,199 Revenue from external customers 688 511 799 Cost of Sales - - - Unallocated corporate income and expenses (218) (438) (656) Depreciation (22) - (22) Interest expense (5) (244) (249) Interest Income - - - Tax expense - - - Intersegment revenues/costs (186) 186 - Profit/(Loss) 257 15 272 Segment assets and liabilities Reportable segment assets 7,624 5,974 13,598 Intersegment eliminations (4,210) - (4,210) Goodwill 88 Consolidated total assets 9,476 Reportable segment liabilities 5,395 5,485 10,880 Intersegment eliminations - (3,575) (3,575) Consolidated total liabilities 7,305 For the period ended 31 December 2019: UK Australia Total £'000 £'000 £'000 Segment revenue and results Reportable revenue (104) 1,544 1,440 Revenue from external customers (104) 1,544 1,440 Cost of Sales - (89) (89) Other income - 33 33 Unallocated corporate income and expenses (932) (490) (1,422) Depreciation and amortisation (66) (47) (113) Interest expense (350) (236) (586) Interest Income 32 1 33 Tax expense - (63) (63) Intersegment revenues/costs 464 (464) - Loss (956) 189 (767) Segment assets and liabilities Reportable segment assets 5,547 6,039 11,586 Intersegment eliminations (4,125) - (4,125) Goodwill 88 Consolidated total assets 7,549 Reportable segment liabilities 5,069 5,583 10,652 Intersegment eliminations - (3,735) (3,735) Consolidated total liabilities 6,917 For the period ended 30 June 2019: UK Australia Total £'000 £'000 £'000 Segment revenue and results Reportable revenue 32 678 710 Revenue from external customers 32 678 710 Cost of Sales - - - Unallocated corporate income and expenses (321) (259) (580) Tax expense - (24) (24) Loss 105 Segment assets and liabilities Reportable segment assets 4,497 3,122 7,617 Goodwill 92 92 Consolidated total assets 7,710 Reportable segment liabilities 4,174 2,996 7,170 Consolidated total liabilities 7,170 Other segment information Interest expense (152) (359) (511) Interest income 251 7 257 Depreciation - - -

4. Group Result for the period

The current period operating loss incorporated the following main items:

6 months Ended

30 June

2020

Unaudited 6 Months Ended 30 June 2019

Unaudited Year ended 31 December 2019

Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Directors' remuneration and fees 53 152 477 Legal and professional fees 26 49 136 Other expenses 599 390 921 678 591 1,534

5. Profit / Loss per Share

Profit / Loss per share data is based on the Group result for the six months and the weighted average number of shares in issue.

Basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to equity shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period:

6 months Ended

30 June

2020

Unaudited 6 Months Ended 30 June 2019

Unaudited Year ended 31 December 2019

Audited £ £ £ Profit/(loss) after tax 272,000 (137,000) (767,000) Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue 24,224,324 15,228,089 18,073,929 Basic and diluted Profit/(loss) per share (pence) 1.12p (0.90p) (4.24p)

Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same, since where a loss is incurred the effect of outstanding share options and warrants is considered anti-dilutive and is ignored for the purpose of the loss per share calculation. There were 26,324,316 potential dilutive shares in issue during the period for share options and warrants.

6. Financial assets

During the period the Group had the following movements in investments:

30 June

2020

Unaudited At 30 June 2019

Unaudited

Year ended 31 December 2019

Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Secured loan notes - 222 - Financial assets through profit and loss 2,072 440 242 Total financial assets 2,072 662 242

7. Share Capital

Ordinary shares are classified as equity. Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares are classified as equity. Incremental costs directly attributable to the issuance of new ordinary shares are deducted against share capital.

Allotted, called up and fully paid ordinary shares of 0.01p each Number of shares Share

Capital Share Premium £ £ Balance at 17 May 2016 100 1 - Balance at 30 June 2016 100 1 - Share issue at £0.10 - 15 March 2017 6,309,794 63,098 511,233 Share issue at £0.10 - 24 March 2017 50,000 500 4,500 Share issue at £0.10 - 18 April 2017 727,273 7,273 72,727 Balance at 30 June 2019 15,246,770 152,467 1,448,340 Share issue at £0.14 - 05 August 2019 421,429 4,214 54,786 Share issue at £0.15 - 23 September 2019 1,666,667 16,667 233,333 Share issue at £0.10 - 25 October 2019 4,000,000 40,000 360,000 Balance at 31 December 2019 21,334,866 213,349 2,097,119 Share issue at £0.010 - 24 January 2020 815,462 8,155 212,020 Share issue at £0.010 - 11 March 2020 914,535 9,145 173,762 Share issue at £0.010 - 19 March 2020 1,944,810 19,448 369,514 Share issue at £0.010 - 23 April 2020 757,500 7,575 143,925 Share issue at £0.010 - 04 June 2020 557,143 5,571 111,428 Balance at 30 June 2020 26,324,316 263,243 3,107,768

8. Events Subsequent to 30 June 2020

After the period end the Company has raised £200,000 from the initial tranches of Green Finance Preference Shares issued.

On the 28 August 2020 the company raised £179,077 by issuing 179,077 bonds

