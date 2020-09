DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: Annual Results for the year ended 30th June 2020

NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC This announcement constitutes regulated information. UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30TH JUNE 2020 New Star Investment Trust plc (the 'Company'), whose objective is to achieve long-term capital growth, announces its consolidated results for the year ended 30th June 2020. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 30th June 30th June % 2020 2019 Change PERFORMANCE Net assets (GBP '000) 113,885 113,971 (0.1) Net asset value per Ordinary share 160.35p 160.47p (0.1) Mid-market price per Ordinary share 106.00p 111.00p (4.5) Discount of price to net asset value 33.9% 30.83% n/a Total Return* 0.80% 2.98% n/a IA Mixed Investment 40% - 85% Shares (0.15)% 3.66% n/a (total return) MSCI AC World Index (total return, 5.72% 10.30% n/a sterling adjusted) MSCI UK Index (total return) (15.21)% 1.68% n/a 1st July 2019 to 1st July 2018 to 30th June 2020 30th June 2019 Revenue return per Ordinary 1.87p 1.81p share Capital return per share (0.59)p 2.86p Return per Ordinary share 1.28p 4.67p TOTAL RETURN* 0.80% 2.98% PROPOSED DIVIDEND PER ORDINARY 1.40p 1.40p SHARE * The total return figure for the Group represents the revenue and capital return shown in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income divided by the net asset value at the beginning of the period. CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT PERFORMANCE Your Company generated a positive total return of 0.80% over the year to 30th June 2020, taking the net asset value (NAV) per ordinary share to 160.35p. By comparison, the Investment Association's Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares Index fell 0.15%. The MSCI AC World Total Return Index rose 5.72% while the MSCI UK Total Return Index fell 15.21%. Over the year, UK government bonds returned 11.98%. Further information is provided in the investment manager's report. Your Company made a revenue profit for the year of GBP1.32 million (2019: GBP1.28 million). GEARINGS AND DIVIDEND Your Company has no borrowings. It ended the year under review with cash representing 9.63% of its NAV and is likely to maintain a significant cash position. In respect of the financial year to 30th June 2020, your Directors recommend the payment of a dividend of 1.4p per share (2019: 1.4p). The level of future dividends may, in the short term, be adversely affected by Covid-19-related dividend cuts. DISCOUNT During the year under review, your Company's shares continued to trade at a significant discount to their NAV. The Board keeps this issue under review. PERFORMANCE FEE In November 2019, your Company announced that the arrangement for performance fees was not appropriate in a low interest rate environment, with the result that the existing performance fee arrangement ceased from 1st January 2020. A performance fee of GBP623,000 (2019: GBP410,000) was payable in respect of the year to 30th June 2020. OUTLOOK Over the late summer of 2020, equities appeared attractive for long-term investors, supported by large-scale monetary and fiscal stimulus measures. By July, leading indicators for some of the world's major economies had risen significantly from their lows, implying that a global economic recovery was on the horizon, and there was some positive news on vaccines and treatments for Covid-19. Corporate bonds may also perform well as yield spreads over sovereign bonds narrow. Resurgent Covid-19 infection rates in some countries, tense Sino-US relations and the approaching US election may, however, lead to renewed short-term weakness. Shortly after the year end, your Company took some profits from investments in equity funds because of uncertainty regarding the spread of Covid-19. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The annual general meeting will be held on 12 November 2020. NET ASSET VALUE Your Company's unaudited net asset value per share at 31st August 2020 was 162.94p. INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT MARKET REVIEW The Covid-19 pandemic and the impact of lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus dominated financial markets during the second half of your Company's financial year. Global equities fell 25.33% in sterling from their high on 20th February 2020 to their 16th March low. Global equities recovered, however, during the final quarter, extending the 4.89% gain in sterling at the interim stage to close the year up 5.72%. The announcements by central banks and governments of large-scale monetary and fiscal stimulus measures softened the impact of the lockdowns on businesses and households and reassured investors. .. Global bonds outperformed equities over the year, rising 7.35% in sterling as leading central banks cut interest rates to near-zero and increased quantitative easing. UK government bonds were particularly strong, returning 11.98%. Interest rates are likely to remain low for some time. In March, the yield spreads of corporate and high-yield bonds widened over sovereign bond yields as investors anticipated more businesses would default, particularly in the hard-pressed energy, retail and travel and leisure sectors. The Fed expanded its asset purchase programme to include corporate bonds, leading to improved liquidity and lower yields overall. Sterling corporate and high-yield bonds returned 6.52% and 0.62% respectively over the year. US equities outperformed, returning 10.73% in sterling, buoyed by the 41.67% rise by US technology stocks. Technology companies benefitted from their strong balance sheets and an acceleration in the established trends towards home working and online shopping and entertainment. UK equities lagged, falling 15.21% as the London market's heavy weighting in cyclical sectors such as energy, financials and industrials proved a headwind. Uncertainty regarding European Union-UK trade negotiations also weighed on stocks as the government allowed the 30th June deadline for a request to extend the Brexit transition period to lapse. Sterling lost 2.92%, 2.78% and 1.57% respectively against the dollar, yen and euro. Equities in Europe excluding the UK underperformed, falling 3.50% in sterling on fears that fiscally-prudent northern countries might oppose an EU rescue package that included grants rather than loans to heavily-indebted southern countries. Such a deal was, however, agreed shortly after your Company's year-end. Equities in Asia excluding Japan and emerging markets also lagged, rising 5.03% and falling 0.14% respectively in sterling despite a leading indicator suggesting China would emerge strongly from the crisis. Sino-US relations deteriorated as Beijing passed a new security law governing Hong Kong and the US retaliated by revoking Hong Kong's special status under US law. Oil prices fell 63.66% in sterling as lower demand during the lockdowns compounded the impact of the Russo-Saudi oil price war. By contrast, gold rose 29.44% in sterling, benefitting from safe-haven buying and the lower opportunity cost of holding this nil-yielding asset in an environment of near-zero interest rates. PORTFOLIO REVIEW Your Company's total return over the year under review was 1.34% before performance fees and 0.80% after performance fees. By comparison, the Investment Association's Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector, comprising a peer group of multi-asset funds that typically invest 40-85% of their assets in global equities, fell 0.15%. The MSCI AC World Total Return Index rose 5.72% in sterling while the MSCI UK Total Return Index fell 15.21%. Your Company benefitted from strong performance by investments in technology and gold mining. Performance was, however, held back by poor performance by UK equities and a relatively low investment in global bonds. Polar Capital Global Technology made the biggest positive contribution to your Company's performance, rising 39.78% over the year. The fund increased in size from $3.4 billion to $5.8 billion, with inflows totalling $1.1 billion. In response, Polar Capital soft-closed the fund in July, with the result that only existing investors such as your Company may add to their holdings. Fundsmith Equity, your Company's largest investment, also benefitted from the strong performance of technology stocks, which account for a significant proportion of its portfolio, with Facebook and Microsoft among its 10 largest holdings. At the year end, prospects for technology companies remained bright although increasing regulatory pressures were a potential headwind. In June, the European Commission opened two anti-trust investigations into Apple; in July, the chief executives of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google were invited to testify before Congress as part of an anti-trust investigation. Underperformance by UK equities detracted from performance. Investments in UK equity income funds have contributed significantly to your Company's

