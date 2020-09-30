Iowa Digital and Minnesota Digital: Paul Bird: The King of Indoor Digital Billboards

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / The advertising world has come into a new way of doing things. As attention shifts more towards digital channels, companies are looking to build more prominent brand awareness with the right marketing providers. That's where Minnesota Digital and Iowa Digital, two major digital billboard companies by Paul Bird, come into play.

Minnesota Digital and Iowa Digital are two of the most prominent indoor digital billboard networks in the Northern United States area. Altogether, the two branches have over three hundred locations in high traffic areas, giving advertisers access to 3.5 million eyeballs every month. The company provides fifteen second video animated ads to brands in places like reputable restaurants, gyms, DMVs, nail salons, beauty parlors, barbershops, family centers, waiting rooms, and many more.

Paul Bird is the founder of both companies and has been instrumental to their successes. Originally born in Sydney, Australia, Paul moved to Des Moines, Iowa. He would attend Des Moines Area Community College in Iowa and get a diploma in business and entrepreneurship. For a season, Paul pursued his dream of becoming a professional mixed martial artist. That route became his life for over ten years as he headlines various shows in Las Vegas to as far as Patong Stadium in Phuket, Thailand. He then moved into MMA events promotions to refine his marketing, promoting, and advertising know-how for four years. In December 2015, Paul sold his MMA promotion company, World War Fighting Championships, and decided to try something new.

In January of 2016, he opened up Iowa Digital, which gave local, regional, and national advertisers exposure to more massive crowds through indoor digital billboards. Since its founding, the service now has over one hundred seventy screens. In September 2018, Paul would expand his operations to Minnesota, adding another one hundred forty indoor billboards. Currently, Minnesota Digital and Iowa Digital are the only advertising companies in the nation that provide expert-level advertising through exclusive ad-supported newsboard networks for newspapers, media companies, and private owners. Paul is also the inventor of The Gorilla System - lead generation. A fully automated lead generation system that has revolutionized the way both businesses approach their sales efforts.

The companies take care of all capital investments and partner with local venues to provide an exclusive ad-supported network for newspapers, telco's, and other media partners. The company also has a video marketing department that takes care of video editing and animation services, removing the headache of content creation. This is giving newspapers in particular an innovative way to "Get back in the news business" by promoting their news stories on their exclusive networks throughout their communities and increasing revenues through sales and bundling with their current digital products.

Paul Bird has helped many small to large businesses get more exposure and turn awareness into actual sales through the years. One customer shares, "Paul and the guys have been helping me for several years now, and I have seen measurable results. A small business like mine has to get bang for the buck when it comes to marketing, and these guys deliver." Another client says, "I've worked with Paul for two years, and I could not be any happier. As both an advertiser on their Indoor Newsboard Network and someone who trusts them to run my business's video content marketing.

Iowa and Minnesota Digital's team of over a dozen full-time staff have helped companies and brands win through better advertising strategies. With his years of experience and proven track record, Paul is quickly becoming the king of indoor digital billboards.

Contact:

Company: Iowa Digital and Minnesota Digital

Email: paul@minnesota-digital.com

Mobile: Iowa: 515-207-0166 Minnesota: (763) 777-5369

Website:www.iowadnb.com and minnesota-digital.com

Instagram: @Paulygorilla

SOURCE: Iowa Digital and Minnesota Digital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608458/Paul-Bird-The-King-of-Indoor-Digital-Billboards