Amid an unprecedented economic downturn, 1Spatial performed resiliently during H1. Sales rose y-o-y, EBITDA grew and the company generated FCF. At company level, rising recurring revenue and a growing order book of contracted sales is improving visibility. However, the broader economic backdrop remains uncertain and could affect deal closure. Reflecting this wider uncertainty, we reinstate forecasts at a conservative levelDen vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
