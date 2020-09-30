The Palestine Investment Fund wants to install solar systems with an average generation capacity of 70 kW on 400 public schools.The Massader development arm of sovereign wealth fund the Palestine Investment Fund (PIF), has issued a request for expressions of interest (EoI) to seek consultants for a school rooftop PV program. The PIF aims to deploy PV systems on around 400 public schools in batches of 40 schools each. Consultants and engineering firms have until October 30 to submit proposals and can access the EoI call here. Having announced the program in January 2018, the PIF kicked-off the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...