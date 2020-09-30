Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Announces Launch at Select EasyPark Locations

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk Labs" or the "Company") the parent company of Perk Hero, the all-in-one mobile ordering, contact-free payments and loyalty app, announced an agreement with EasyPark to provide their customers with the convenience of paying for parking with their phone, via the Perk Hero app, at EasyPark's busy Gastown and Pacific Centre parking locations located in downtown Vancouver. As British Columbia's Phase 3 Restart Plan reopening continues, traffic volumes and demands for parking spaces continue to increase with more people returning to work and accessing businesses.

"Expanding our merchant reach into other verticals, such as parking payments, gives Perk Hero users and EasyPark customers a seamless and effective option to pay for parking in a safe and convenient way, while also earning loyalty rewards," says Jonathan Hoyles, Perk Labs CEO. "We are excited to have EasyPark as part of our community of Perk Hero merchants and support their mission of providing safe, clean, friendly, convenient and affordable parking to the Greater Vancouver community."

Nigel Bullers, CEO, EasyPark says, "My philosophy has been about ensuring EasyPark implements effective technology to lead the parking industry and have our customers feel safe and secure when parking with us. Perk Hero is a great addition to support that as we continue to offer the best in safe payment options, to our valued customers, with reward incentives."

The latest news and information about Perk Hero's features can be found at www.perkhero.com and stakeholders can read about the Company's strategy and ongoing advancements in technology on the company blog, which can be viewed at https://medium.com/@perk_labs.

About EasyPark

Founded in 1948, EasyPark's mission is straightforward: "make parking easy." Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, its mandate is to provide safe, convenient and affordable parking, with operations that include 135 parking facilities in 60 client accounts in B.C., which are part of the EasyPark brand. For more information about EasyPark, please visit www.easypark.ca.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. is the owner of Perk Hero, a digital loyalty management platform that enables merchants to provide their customers with digital rewards and a more engaging and convenient customer experience. For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io

For more information contact:

Jonathan Hoyles CEO

Perk Labs Inc.

(833) 338-0299

investors@perklabs.io

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", "believe", "thinks", "expect", "exploring", "expand", "could", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "pursue", "potentially", "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, and expanding the Company's merchant reach into other verticals. Although the Company considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

SOURCE: Perk Labs Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608396/Perk-Labs-Announces-Launch-at-Select-EasyPark-Locations