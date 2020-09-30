CannaPharmaRx: CannapharmaRx, Inc. Announces Partnership with Klonetics Plant Science, Inc.

CannapharmaRx also Acquires Shares of Company

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / CannapharmaRx, Inc. (OTC PINK:CPMD) a future leader in ultramodern, highly efficient cannabis production facilities in Canada announced today that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Klonetics Plant Science, Inc. Klonetics Plant Science, Inc. provides genetic acquisition, research and development, tissue culture propagation and ready to flower production within the cannabis industry. CannapharmaRx will provide Klonetics with the necessary business proficiency to execute on a number projects within the Klonetics pipeline. Furthermore, CannapharmaRx has agreed to acquire a minority stake in Klonetics.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Klonetics on this venture," said Nick Colvin, CEO of CannapharmaRx. "With our strong capability to oversee business development, coupled with the ability of Klonetics to provide its customers with an integrated genetics business model, we feel the relationship is very synergistic. Additionally, by ensuring Klonetics successfully reaches its goals, we are offered a level of exclusivity to their intellectual property that should provide us with a competitive advantage ranging from pricing to delivery," added Colvin.

"Klonetics is very excited to be forming this strategic partnership with CannapharmaRX which we feel brings both companies limitless potential for growth in the Canadian and international markets," says David Brough CEO of Klonetics Plant Science Inc. "Klonetics currently hosts one of the rarest breeder backed genetics books in the world, which when combined with our published world class science team, will enable CannapharmaRX to flourish and create substantial market pull. CannapharmaRX and its executive team have proven that they can execute at the highest level. We completely believe in their vision and business model," added Brough.

About CannaPharmaRx, Inc.

CannaPharmaRx is focused on the acquisition and development of state-of-the-art cannabis grow facilities located in Canada. CPMD owns a 48,500 square foot cannabis grow facility presently under development and is currently in discussion with other companies regarding potential acquisitions. CannaPharmaRx's business strategy is to become a leader in high quality and low-cost production of cannabis through the development, acquisition and enhancement of existing facilities. CannaPharmaRx is committed to operating high-quality facilities utilizing the latest technology in combined heat and power generation to ensure being a low-cost producer of cannabis. CannaPharmaRx is in the process of completing an application to list its common stock on the Canadian Stock Exchange with initial trading anticipated to being during the third quarter of 2020.

About Klonetics Plant Science, Inc.

Klonetics, a Canadian corporation with international presence, is a leader in the industrial scale tissue culture production of cannabis clones and Ready to Flower plants. Using proprietary screening techniques and industry-leading tissue culture cloning, Klonetics provides growers with genetically superior clones that have consistent growth characteristics and phenotypes. Klonetics has exclusive breeder and cultivar agreements with some of the best breeders/Influencers in the world, who created the original archetypes used currently throughout the entire industry. In addition, Klonetics has assembled a world-class science team with plant-based genetics and cannabis experience. Klonetics believes that its rare cultivar portfolio, world-class science team, experienced breeder/ influencers, coupled with advanced technological tissue culture plant production will bring superior products and increased profits to the cannabis industry. To this end, Klonetics is committed to working with licensed producers in providing superior clones at an industrial scale through a service-based business model.

