Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2020) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation positioning itself to engage in the production, growth and sale of its brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to announce that its science division, Scarlette Lillie Science and Innovation ("Scarlette Lillie"), has secured a relationship with Jinfiniti Precision Medicine ("Jinfiniti") in order to explore the potential roles that psilocybin and truffles can play for age-related and psychiatric disorders. Jinfiniti has created a world class "AgingSOS" test panel that can detect key factors from blood that drive aging and other genetic instabilities. The speed and affordability of this test can allow for both company's Scientists to clearly evaluate the potential for psilocybin treatments that go beyond what is currently being explored. The CEO of Jinfiniti is Dr. Jin-Xiong She, a professor at Augusta University in Georgia, USA, whose expertise is in the creation of biomarker panels. Jinfiniti's state of the art panel is making it possible to extend the applicability of psilocybin.

"We are pleased to work with Scarlette Lillie, and we are excited to add this special dimension to their clinical study explorations as they emerge," says Dr. She, CEO of Jinfiniti.

"The idea that psilocybin and truffles have deep physiological and medicinal effects that go beyond psychiatric applications is not new, but as a scientist, Scarlette Lillie is allowing me to truly explore whole new markets, with a rigorous biomarker panel. Additionally, this work has the potential to help us understand if there are unknown mechanisms at play for neurological and psychiatric disorders," says Dr. Joseph Geraci, CEO of NetraMark Corp. and a scientific advisor to Red Light Holland. Dr. Geraci is helping to establish several clinical programs. He brings a deep knowledge of systems biology, medical science, and artificial intelligence to the team.

This relationship with Jinfiniti will allow Scarlette Lillie to add a novel component to expected clinical studies for psilocybin and truffles. The knowledge that comes from this has the potential to not only influence the outcome of clinical studies but can also potentially lead to novel treatments for several disorders.

"When you see brilliant Scientists like Dr. Joseph Geraci and Dr. Jin-Xiong She, a professor at Augusta University, show this much excitement, it gets me really excited!" Added Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. "I've always made it very clear that as a company we take Science and Innovation very seriously. This is just another example of Scarlette Lillie moving forward intelligently with world class experts to hopefully help be a part of positive change."

About Jinfiniti Precision Medicine

Jinfiniti is a precision medicine company that aims to increase the human healthspan. Using measures of key blood biomarkers, Jinfiniti is able to provide a detailed overview of individual aging health. Composed of researchers who met at the Medical College of Georgia, the Jinfiniti team is dedicated to the prevention of chronic disease and the promotion of longevity. Their novel approach to anti-aging practices involves conducting lab tests to measure aging biomarkers within the blood. This information then helps to guide individual lifestyle adjustments, leading to improved health and quality of life.

Jin-Xiong She, Ph.D., Professor at Augusta University

Founder & CEO

Jinfiniti Precision Medicine, Inc.

1120 15th Street, Augusta, GA 30912

About Red Light Holland Corp.

RLH is an Ontario-based corporation positioning itself to engage in the production, growth and sale of its brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with all applicable laws. The Company's brand of magic truffles are expected to be sold in the Netherlands through existing Smart Shops as well as its e-commerce platform, and are expected to be initially made available in the form of its previously announced Microdosing Packs.

For additional information on the Company:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tel: 647-204-7129

Email: todd@redlighttruffles.com

Website: https://redlighttruffles.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Readers are further cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such forward-looking statements (including, but not limited to, the assumption that (i) the Company will be able to execute on its business plan, and will receive one or multiple licenses, permits, and authorizations from time to time necessary to execute on its business plan, (ii) the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, (iii) there will continue to be a demand, and market opportunity, for the Company's product offerings, (iv) the Company will be able to establish, preserve and develop its brand, and attract and retain required personnel, (v) the establishment and success of the Company's planned clinical trials, uncertainties associated with the Company's planned clinical trials and planned studies, uncertainties associated with any results of the Company's planned clinical trials and studies, uncertainties associated with the clinical development process, regulatory submission and approval process, the use of Jinfiniti's technology in any proposed trials and studies and its impact on the Company's planned clinical trials, (vi) current and future economic conditions will neither affect the business and operations of the Company nor the Company's ability to capitalize on anticipated business opportunities, and (vii) the magic truffles currently being grown by the Company will be ready for harvest and distribution within the timelines anticipated by the Company, and in particular, will pass the testing criteria established by the Company), although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and result in actual results differing materially from those anticipated, and as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements, forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods, and in particular, past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results of the Company in this news release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast or projection of the Company's future results. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64888