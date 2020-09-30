Built in Gangba County, in Xigaze, Tibet, the 40 MW/193 MWh facility was deployed at more than 4,700m above sea level and is functioning as a demonstration project for the ancillary services the technology could offer the Tibetan grid.Chinese PV manufacturer Jetion Solar has announced completion of what it called the world's highest-altitude, large scale solar-plus-storage project. Built in Gangba county, in Xigaze, Tibet, the 40 MW/193 MWh facility sits more than 4,700m above sea level and receives more than 3,200 hours of sunlight per year, according to Jetion. The plant is owned by Chinese ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...