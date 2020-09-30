Only one of the 28 hybrid renewable energy plants allocated in the oversubscribed exercise did not feature solar, and PV took all the awards in the single-technology section of the procurement round.From pv magazine Germany. The results of Germany's first tender for renewables projects featuring innovative technology were published today, along with those of a tender for utility-scale solar. Federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur said the 650 MW innovative clean energy tender attracted 133 bids for projects with a total generation capacity of 1,095 MW. Some 73 projects, with a cumulative ...

