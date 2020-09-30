Green Stream Holdings Inc. Provides Corporate Update

MALIBU, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("Green Stream"), an emerging leader in the renewable energy space, today provided a corporate update to its shareholders and other interested parties.

Green Stream is a solar utility company engaged in the business of providing renewable energy to transformative markets. Green Stream plans to be a leader in the solar utility business, as well as urban farming in the northeastern US, Southern California, Colorado, and Hawaii. Our primary focus is on states and local cities in the U. S. that have a cost of energy above 8 cents a kilowatt. Targeting areas above 8 cents a kilowatt provides us with a higher Return on Investment (ROI), which allows us to evaluate the efficiency of our investment. We plan to provide profitable renewable power projects, like our urban gardening project using rooftop solar greenhouses. Any surplus power will be back fed into the electrical grid, which generates both utility credits and cash flow.

In the past nine months Green Stream has hit several milestones as we focused on building our corporate infrastructure. We have gone from a dark, defunct company to a fully reporting corporate entity. In 2020 Green Stream filed its first 10-Q and 10-K, and we provided our shareholders with audited financial statements. In addition to filing audited financials, Green Stream management filed a Form 10 with the SEC and started filing our audited financial statements on EDGAR. We also filed a Reg A and look forward to completing it in the near future, along with an S-1 filing.

Our goal is to become a leader in developing resourceful solar energy solutions for our customers, which, in turn, helps them reduce their environmental footprint. Clean energy solutions for businesses are not only improving our environment, they are also profitable. General Electric recently revealed its moving away from new-build coal power and moving toward the renewable energy segment PepsiCo Inc. announced last week it is transitioning its global business operations to source 100% renewable electricity across all of its company-owned and controlled operations by 2030. BP PLC has unveiled the most aggressive overhaul in its 111 year history by calling for a 40% reduction in oil-and-gas production over the coming decade.

According to Allied Market Research, the global renewable energy market was valued at $928.0 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach more than $1.5 trillion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025.i Renewable energy technologies convert the energy from different natural sources such as sun, tides, wind and others, into its usable forms such as electricity. Allied Market Research also said the global solar energy market was valued at $52.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $223.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2019 to 2026.ii

Green Stream has entered the urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming. ResearchAndMarkets.com expects the Global Urban Farming market to grow to $288.71 billion by 2026.iii We are targeting high energy cost urban areas where we utilize empty rooftops, overpasses, and canopies for farming. We provide additional income to the property owners and access to cost effective clean, green energy for the community. Our business plan keeps cars and trucks off of the road and eliminates food desserts.

Madeline Cammarata, CEO and President of Green Stream Holdings Inc. said, "Now that we have completed our corporate infrastructure by becoming a fully reporting company, we are ready to move forward with executing our business plan for the benefit of our shareholders." Ms. Cammarata continued, "Our entry into the urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming is only the beginning. We look forward to capitalizing on many other opportunities to advance our solar utility business."

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a Wyoming-based corporation with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses, constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

