Finomial Launches Electronic Subscriptions to Enhance the Investor Experience, Offers Complete Solution for Fund Administration of Alternative Investments

Digitizes the subscription process to unburden fund administrators from the halted revenue growth and poor investor experience brought on by manual onboarding

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / Finomial, a leading Compliant Client Lifecycle Management ("CCLM") platform, today unveiled Finomial Electronic Subscriptions to digitize the manual subscription process. With this newest product, Finomial now offers a complete solution for alternative investment managers and their fund administrators, including investor compliance, on-boarding, capital activity, collaboration, and regulatory reporting to global authorities.

With Finomial Electronic Subscriptions, funds can re-imagine the onboarding process by self-enabling investors with an easy-to-use, cloud-based platform, providing an online subscription process guided by rules to ensure that documents are completed accurately the first time. The product reduces back-and-forth between investors, advisors, fund managers and fund administrators, and automatically captures investor data, allowing teams to focus on high-value investor interactions.

Finomial Electronic Subscriptions helps ensure that all stakeholders in the subscription process have transparency into where things stand, as well as a workflow to complete tasks seamlessly by

Curating the Investor Experience - from investor onboarding to compliance and capital activity, collaboration and regulatory reporting

- from investor onboarding to compliance and capital activity, collaboration and regulatory reporting Digitizing Investor Onboarding - reduce back and forth, eliminate email and paper, and enable communication

- reduce back and forth, eliminate email and paper, and enable communication Harvesting Data Automatically - extract data automatically, eliminating errors and manual data entry, integrating key investor data, and enabling four-eye controls

- extract data automatically, eliminating errors and manual data entry, integrating key investor data, and enabling four-eye controls Creating Transparency for Stakeholders - promote collaboration, provide transparent dashboards, and configure flexible workflow.

"While many teams are remote and distributed at the moment, firms are looking for more rigorous compliance processes for KYC, AML, FATCA, CRS, and need the ability to ensure all transactions are being processed in a compliant manner," said Meredith Moss, CEO and Founder of Finomial. "We're excited to offer our clients a tool that will help evolve the industry by enhancing their workflows, delivering transparency to the end-user, and ultimately positively impacting their bottom line."

Finomial's platform is used to provide investor services to over 3,200 funds, spanning hedge funds, private equity, and real estate. For more information or to schedule a demo, please contact info@finomial.com.

About Finomial

With over US$1.5 trillion in alternative assets serviced on our software platform across the globe, Finomial automates client on-boarding, comprehensive due diligence, and global regulatory reporting in a rapidly changing compliance environment - all while delivering a digital client experience. Finomial is transforming the interactions between financial institutions and their investors, minimizing the friction so GPs and LPs can focus on what matters.

Media contacts:

Jamie Kemp for Finomial

(516) 417-3975

jamie@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Finomial

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608364/Finomial-Launches-Electronic-Subscriptions-to-Enhance-the-Investor-Experience-Offers-Complete-Solution-for-Fund-Administration-of-Alternative-Investments