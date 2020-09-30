Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX.V: BLN), a global leader of gas detection and cloud-connected safety solutions, has been recognized by Fast Company in the 2020 Innovation by Design Awards for its Industrial Contact Tracing solutions released earlier this year. This new capability enables Blackline's portfolio of G7 connected safety and gas detection solutions to help businesses identify locations where workers regularly come into close contact and compile a list of Blackline device users that an individual may have interacted with. Blackline's Industrial Contact Tracing solutions were acknowledged in the Data Design category based on interactive data-driven analytics reports that helps investigators trace potential points of contact and where they occurred through a series of data visualizations.

"We need innovative design more than ever, and the 2020 honorees have brought creativity, inventiveness, and humanity to address some of the world's most pressing problems, including the global pandemic, racial injustice, and economic inequality. Together these entries offer a glimpse into a future that is more inclusive, more accessible, and more just," said Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company

"As we face new and unforeseen challenges, including COVID-19, it becomes critical to leverage all of the data at our disposal to keep workers protected, and support the production and delivery of essential goods and services," said Cody Slater, CEO and Chairman at Blackline Safety. "Together, connected technology and data empowers decision-making and improves worker safety this is the future of the industrial workforce. To be recognized by Fast Company in the 2020 Innovation by Design Awards is a testament to the innovation and dedication our people bring to work each day to fulfill our purpose of ensuring that every worker remains healthy at work and returns home safely."

During the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, Blackline Safety is helping companies to create a flexible contact tracing program and ensure a safe environment for all employees returning to work. Blackline's Industrial Contact Tracing solutions leverage data streamed by location-enabled G7 safety wearables and compiles this data into a series of reports that are available to clients through its cloud-based Blackline Analytics portal. This data drives interactive contact tracing reports that can immediately retrace workers' steps to see who he or she may have had contact with should they present with symptoms or test positive for COVID-19. These solutions fill the contact-tracing gap left by smartphones and mobile apps that lack intrinsic safety certification and cannot be deployed for hazardous or industrial applications.

Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards, now in its ninth year, recognizes people, teams and companies working to solve the problems of today and tomorrow through innovative design. Honorees are determined by a panel of renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from around the world and Fast Company's own writers and editors. Blackline Safety's Industrial Contact Tracing solutions will be featured online and in the October November issue of Fast Company's print magazine, available on newsstands October 20.

In addition to receiving recognition from Fast Company, Blackline's Industrial Contact Tracing solutions were recently recognized by Occupation Health Safety (OH&S) Magazine in the 2020 New Product of The Year awards. To learn more about these solutions, visit www.blacklinesafety.com/contact-tracing.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safe each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 100 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

