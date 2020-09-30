Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.: Adaptive Ad Systems Announces Completion of Construction for new IPTV Head-end Facility in Arizona

Expands DDAI Business Model to Cable Systems Throughout the US

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV), today announced the latest stage implementation for the expansion of its business plans to optimally service cable television systems throughout the United States beyond the current core business of its Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI), with the completion of construction of its IPTV head-end facility in Arizona.

Over the past ten years, the Company has consistently improved its Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) business model and has now completed construction of its new IPTV head-end facility near Mesa, Arizona. This high-tech facility will serve as the nerve center for the Company's earlier developed, advanced cue-tone hardware and software technology which delivers reliable ad insertion digital cue-tones to all AATV systems. Cue-tones are electronic signals sent by Adaptive to Cable TV Systems and other video providers, "cuing" them to insert specific advertisements into the Adaptive video ad network.

The Company's CEO, J. Michael Heil, states: "Our new high-tech IPTV head-end facility, serving as the hardware and software nerve center for our cue-tone generation, now allows us to deliver our cloud-based digital ad insertions into programs on all major cable television networks throughout the US, exceeding 98% effectiveness in inserting advertising content. This is achieved by utilizing our own proprietary software and ever-evolving hardware in this IPTV head-end facility to deliver our DDAI services to our clients throughout the US, making us independent from third party network centers."

Mr. Heil continues: "For over fifteen years we have been serving independent cable television systems by delivering state of the art and leading-edge cloud-based ad insertion technology and services. During this time, we have observed and studied the unfortunate and widespread abandonment of small communities by cable television systems. This progressive abandonment by cable television companies has resulted in a nation-wide demand for a new and efficient provider of cable television content and programming. We are now responding to that demand, announcing details very soon."

The Company is a pioneer in cable television ad insertions serving independent cable television systems in all markets and its proprietary hardware and software set the standard that other companies must meet in the cable television advertising industry

THE ADAPTIVE SYSTEM

Adaptive's proprietary software and hardware, installed in scores of cable television systems across the United States, creates a "network" of linked cable systems that provide advertisers the ability to purchase ads across the network, reaching consumers in areas previously overlooked.

ABOUT ADAPTIVE

Adaptive Ad Systems Inc. is a digital media and video communications company that, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops and deploys Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) and video streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the Cable TV, Satellite and IPTV markets. The Company targets and serves the often-over-looked 2nd and 3rd Tier and now also Tier 1 US markets. Adaptive exclusively sells all available advertising space in each market it has contracted, while maintaining complete technology ownership. Currently, the Company's technology and business model allows it to dynamically serve over 75 designated marketing areas in over 40 states. Adaptive also provides broadband and cable TV services in some niche major markets. For additional information, please visit: www.aatv.co.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, services, licensing arrangements, joint ventures, partnerships or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, delays in the Company's development of its products and services, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to effectively implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACT:

Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.

4400 NE 77th Avenue Suite 275

Vancouver, Washington 98662

310-321-4958

info@aatv.co

www.aatv.co

StockWatchIndex

San Diego, California

442-287-8059

info@stockwatchindex.com

www.stockwatchindex.com

www.swiresearch.com

SOURCE: Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608434/Adaptive-Ad-Systems-Announces-Completion-of-Construction-for-new-IPTV-Head-end-Facility-in-Arizona