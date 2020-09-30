Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. Enters Into MOU

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTC PINK:LEAS), the Company, is pleased to announce a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enter into a Joint Venture (JV) to develop an additional cryptocurrency mining center in Missoula County, Montana.

Due to local rules requiring renewable energy sources for crypto mining in Missoula County, MT, the Company initially elected to forego this opportunity. Since that time, the Company has found a local partner to co-develop a Vertical Axis Wind Turbine (VAWT) system to power the project.

The parties have established a MOU and are still finalizing details of a final JV agreement. Once finalized the Company will update shareholders on the partner company and specifics pertaining to the mining facility.

The VAWT system will be engineered specifically for this use and the parties intend to patent and market the system for sales to other mining and data centers with similar renewable energy restrictions.

Stated CEO, Jason Tucker: "I initially passed on this opportunity for the more feasible New Jersey mining farm that we're closing on shortly. But the Montana project remained on my mind and I'm very pleased that I was able to find a local crypto company to partner with on this project. I expect a very impressive balance sheet for Strategic in the near future."

About Strategic Asset Leasing Inc.: LEAS is focused on leveraging technology assets with a focus on the FinTech Industry and Internet of Things (IoT). These are rapidly growing sectors where Strategic will be developing and licensing technologies that will help companies penetrate these markets, increasing shareholder value.

