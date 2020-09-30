Dozens of solar companies are claiming renewable energy certificates issued for "wood-burning" biomass technology are unconstitutional as most such facilities are fueled by wood pellets co-fired with coal in older power plants. A constitutional court decision is expected within two years.Some 63 South Korean solar companies have filed a lawsuit at the country's constitutional court alleging subsidies for biomass projects are unconstitutional. The plaintiffs claim the majority of "wood-burning" biomass facilities are fueled with wood pellets co-fired with coal in older power plants and point out ...

