Company Bolsters Executive Team in Continued Drive to Advance Strategic Vision Focused on Sustainable Business Growth

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing"), announced the addition of Cronan Enright to its Dublin-based executive team in the newly created position of Head of Strategy, reporting to Chief Investment Officer Craig Segor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005594/en/

CDB Aviation has appointed Cronan Enright as Head of Strategy, bolstering the lessor's Dublin-based executive team in a continued drive to advance the strategic vision focused on sustainable business growth. (Photo: Business Wire)

Enright has more than two decades of experience in leadership roles focused on strategy, commercial, and advisory, which he gained throughout the aviation value chain, having worked with a broad group of stakeholders, including aircraft lessors, manufacturers, airlines, investors, as well as suppliers.

"I am very excited to have Cronan joining our dynamic team and bringing his wealth of experience and expertise, gained in the vital nexus between growth strategy, aircraft leasing, portfolio strategy, and aircraft marketing," remarked CDB Aviation Chief Investment Officer Craig Segor.

Enright joins CDB Aviation from Avanti, an aviation consulting firm he founded and led, where his most recent client engagements have centered around strategic planning, growth strategy, crisis impact planning, portfolio strategy, market analysis, aircraft evaluation, fleet planning, investment diligence, airline analysis, aircraft placement, change management, and brand management.

Prior to Avanti, Enright spent seven years with GECAS, most recently as Chief Marketing Strategy Officer. He also held the position of Head of Airline Strategy at the lessor.

Moreover, Enright spent over a decade based in Dubai, during which he advised the region's airlines, as well as helped lessors and aviation investors conduct business in emerging markets. His career began with Airbus in Toulouse, France, where he gained deep domain knowledge in a number of marketing roles and led his team's efforts as Marketing Director for Asia to establish the manufacturer's sales leadership in the region.

"I am thrilled to be joining the company at this critical time for its growth and for our industry. Having worked closely with Craig, Pat, and the executive team as a consultant, I got to know the business well-its strategic vision, its impressive growth trajectory, and its high caliber team," commented Cronan Enright, CDB Aviation Head of Strategy. "I look forward to contributing to the company's unfolding story and strengthening its market position as a leading global lessor with Chinese roots."

Patrick Hannigan, CDB Aviation Chief Executive Officer, commented on the appointment: "With a continued focus on strengthening our platform's global position and leveraging significant growth opportunities, the timing of Cronan's appointment couldn't be better. We eagerly welcome Cronan's proven track record and experience to help us advance portfolio growth and stakeholder engagement as we navigate the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis and look beyond, developing our strategies for the next chapter of the CDB Aviation success story."

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing") a 35-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody's (A1), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world's largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China's leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005594/en/

Contacts:

Paul Thibeau

Paul.THIBEAU@CDBAviation.aero; +1 612 594 9844