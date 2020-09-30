The Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) healthcare sector must shift focus to creating a successful healthcare system and attracting more healthcare investments. How can healthcare providers in CEE attract more healthcare investments? According to Infiniti's industry experts, providers must adopt advanced healthcare technologies, such as cancer screenings, electronic patient registries, improve patient mobility and accessibility to healthcare, and follow practices like outcome-based reimbursement. With Infiniti's solutions, healthcare providers can better understand their market, how to efficiently capitalize on factors fueling growth, and create a successful system. To gain a comprehensive understanding of the CEE healthcare sector, and learn how companies can encourage more healthcare investments, request a free proposal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005606/en/

Three Key Factors Fueling Healthcare Investments in the CEE Region (Graphic: Business Wire)

Recently, reforming health services has become a priority on the political agenda, which has fueled growth in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) healthcare sector. Consequently, the CEE healthcare sector has become an attractive option for healthcare investment for domestic and international investors. Various factors are creating attractive investment opportunities, such as rapid demographic changes, rising disposable income, and increased government and individual spending on healthcare facilities. Additionally, the fragmented CEE healthcare marketoffers investors healthcare investment opportunities, such as pursuing a buy-and-build strategy in the region. In their recent blog, Infiniti's experts discuss the key factors fueling healthcare investment opportunities in Central and Eastern Europe.

"The healthcare sector in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) has been transitioning and showing positive signs of growth over the past two decades. This has largely been fueled by the reform of health services becoming a priority on the political agenda," says a healthcare industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Learn more about the role of market intelligence solutions in the competitive, fast-changing, and dynamic CEE healthcare sector, and create attractive investment opportunities by speaking to our experts.

Infiniti's industry experts identified the following four key factors fueling healthcare investment opportunities in the CEE healthcare sector:

Increased spending has created healthcare investment opportunities and is attracting more investors each year

The fragmented ownership of healthcare companies in CEE provides potentially beneficial consolidations and better healthcare investment opportunities

Certain healthcare subsectors offer more healthcare investment opportunities, such as biotechnology, which is considered one of the most attractive healthcare subsectors currently

Gain a better understanding of the key factors fueling healthcare investment opportunities in the CEE by reading the complete article.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005606/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us