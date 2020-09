SymBio announced on 23 September 2020 that it has received approval from the PMDA for the ready-to-dilute (RTD) formulation of Treakisym (bendamustine) in Japan. This formulation, licensed from Eagle Pharmaceuticals, is part of SymBio-s pipeline management strategy and the company has exclusivity on the formulation until 2031. The company intends to begin marketing the product in January 2021.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...