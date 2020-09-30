Change in numbers of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ)

PRESS RELEASE

During September, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ) ("Saniona") has increased due to the exercising of warrants of series TO 2. As of September 30, 2020, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona amounts to 62,372,831.





