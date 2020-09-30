Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.09.2020
WKN: A110VV ISIN: SE0005794617 Ticker-Symbol: 30S 
Frankfurt
30.09.20
08:00 Uhr
2,770 Euro
+0,145
+5,52 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SANIONA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANIONA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2020 | 16:05
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Change in numbers of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ)

PRESS RELEASE

September 30, 2020

During September, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ) ("Saniona") has increased due to the exercising of warrants of series TO 2. As of September 30, 2020, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona amounts to 62,372,831.


For more information, please contact
Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer. Mobile + 1

This information is such information as Saniona AB.

Attachment

  • 20200930 - PR - Change in number of shares and votes - UK (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/aa267e45-40f0-4272-92b1-c31f6ec351ac)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
