Solteq signs EUR 5.5 million agreement in the utilities sector

HELSINKI, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solteq Plc's Utilities business unit has signed an agreement to provide a Finnish customer with a comprehensive customer service system. Worth over EUR 5.5 million, the agreement will cover delivery of a customer service system developed by Solteq, and the related license service fees for 4 to 5 years. In addition, the agreement makes possible to deliver options and operating environment for the service, which the company estimates to be worth over EUR 6 million if ordered in full.

"We have made significant investments in developing our software products and the utilities sector is one of the key industries for us. We can meet the industry needs with our cloud-based systems tailored for the digitalization of the utilities sector. We have also expanded our utilities business into Sweden, where the first delivery will take place by the end of the year," says Olli Väätäinen, CEO of Solteq Plc.



During 2020, Solteq has become a significant supplier of software and expert services for the utilities sector in Finland. Since the beginning of the year, the company has signed several supply and service agreements with a total worth over EUR 22 million including the options.

Solteq in brief

Solteq is a Nordic provider of IT services and software solutions specializing in the digitalization of business and industry-specific software. The key sectors in which the company has long term experience include retail, industry, energy and services. The company operates in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland and the UK, and employs 600 IT professionals.

