Rising volumes of solar capacity are to be welcomed but, as panelists at a session of today's SolarPower Europe event discussed, the technology must be kept ethical and responsible. That means industry working together; new, harmonized, mandatory and voluntary policy instruments; and a focus on quantifiable, life cycle-based investor criteria.Industry body SolarPower Europe kicked off its virtual SolarPower Summit on Monday. Set to run until Friday, the event will address solar-related topics from the state of the industry to financing in a post-subsidy era, green hydrogen, the circular economy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...