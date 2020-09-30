Subscription rights in SAS AB will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 2 October 2020. ISIN: SE0014957031 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: SAS TR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proportion: 9:1 Those who in the record date were registered as shareholders of SAS will receive nine (9) subscription rights for each share held on the record date. Each subscription right entitles to subscription for one (1) new share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 2 October -15 October 2020 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 204134 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook Code: SAS TR DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 / no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=792586