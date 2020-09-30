DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: UNAUDITED INTERIMS TO 30 JUNE 2020

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: UNAUDITED INTERIMS TO 30 JUNE 2020 30-Sep-2020 / 15:56 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 30 September 2020 COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30th JUNE 2020 Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or the "Company"), the Blockchain, DeFi and Crypto Finance venture operator, is pleased to announce its unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The period under review was, in the main, one of preparation and transition, paving the way for the Company's transition from an investor in early-stage start-ups to a focused Blockchain, DeFi and Crypto-Finance venture operator, as announced post period on 13 July 2020. Now in its fifth year of operations as a listed company, the Directors remain focused on delivering its vision of creating long term value for shareholders via exposure to a carefully profiled range of high-growth opportunities in the fast evolving blockchain technology sector. Corporate Highlights: · Strategic Investment of GBP250,000 completed with IOV Labs ("IOV"), a Gibraltar registered company and parent to RSK, by way of a private placement in the Company. IOV Labs subscribed for 9,434,000 shares at 2.65p per share for an interest of 6.94% in Coinsilium's issued share capital. Funds to be used towards joint initiatives between the Coinsilium and IOV and to further the growth and development of the Company. · In tandem with the Strategic Investment, IOV and Coinsilium executed a Memorandum of Understanding ('MOU') to establish a Joint Venture Company (JVC) in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies, predominantly in the Asian markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and independent developers around the world. Eddy Travia, Chief Executive of Coinsilium, to be appointed as Director of the JV Company and to act as IOV's Regional Director for Asia-Pacific. · Coinsilium appointed as advisor to Kesholabs, an Africa focused blockchain venture builder and development studio. Commenting, Malcolm Palle, Chairman of Coinsilium said "The Strategic Investment Agreement with IOV Labs and the establishment of the IOV Labs Asia JV represents a transformational event and significant milestone for Coinsilium, laying the foundations for a unique and exciting strategic collaboration between Coinsilium and IOV Labs. The Board believes that this new commercial relationship presents a real opportunity to create meaningful value for shareholders and is particularly significant for the long-term growth of the Company from the perspective of Coinsilium's transition towards its new strategy as a focused Blockchain, DeFi and Crypto-Finance venture operator, as announced post period on 13 July 2020. "The Board therefore believes that the Company is well positioned to capitalise on new and substantial opportunities in the burgeoning Decentralised Finance (DeFi) and Crypto Finance sector, including the development of products, solutions and services in Crypto Lending, Crypto Staking and Stable Assets, both from within the scope of its joint venture with IOV and also from Coinsilium's operational base in Gibraltar, which is fast becoming a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction for innovative financial technology, and where Coinsilium's core operations are now well established. "Finally, the Board would like to once again thank all shareholders, partners and team members for their continued support and we look forward to providing the market with regular progress updates at this exciting and transformational time for the Company." Financial Highlights: · Revenue for the period of GBP140,230 (H1 2019: GBP108,967) · Profit for the period from continuing operations GBP26,531 (H1 2019: profit of GBP237,787); · Profit per share of 0.019 pence (H1 2019: profit per share of 0.179 pence); · Financial assets at fair value at profit or loss of GBP1.876m at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: GBP1.78m); · Total other current assets GBP331,396 at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: GBP146,974); and · As at 30 June 2020, cash and cash equivalents amounted to GBP129,212 (31 December 2019: GBP235,079). · No dividends were paid or recommended to be paid during the period. For further information, please contact: Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman www.coinsilium.com Eddy Travia, CEO Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson (Broker) Outlook The Covid19 Pandemic declared on 11 March 2020 has entirely changed the global economic landscape, affecting billions of individuals and millions of companies around the world and triggering a crash in both the financial and crypto markets. Despite the major repercussions we continue to see in the real economy, the crypto markets staged a fast recovery from their March lows and have since continued to demonstrate a significant degree of strength and resilience. The social distancing measures and travel disruptions around the world have highlighted our reliance on technology and have triggered a wave of digitisation processes amongst SMEs, Corporates and the Governments of the world. This digitisation has increased awareness and interest in cryptocurrencies (currencies whose operation does not rely on a physical artifact) and blockchain technology which minimises trust for small and large exchanges of value or data via the internet. This renewed interest in cryptocurrencies, both as an inflation hedge as well as a speculative asset, is set against a backdrop of a multi-trillion dollar money printing policy in the US and the innovation we are witnessing in the decentralised finance (DeFi) and Crypto Finance space. The Company is now seeing some exciting opportunities in the DeFi sector and Management looks forward to unveiling some exciting new projects during the final quarter of 2020 and going forwards into 2021. Given the current pace of development and burgeoning pace of growth in Decentralised Finance and Crypto Finance, the Board believes that Coinsilium is well placed to capitalise on a plethora of new opportunities with the potential to generate meaningful revenue streams and growth for Coinsilium in the near to medium term. We therefore look to the future with renewed confidence and enthusiasm at this exciting time in this fast maturing technology sector. Post Period Highlights: · 8 July 2020 - Coinsilium Group announced the execution of a Joint Venture Agreement ("JVA") between IOV Labs and Coinsilium to form a Joint Venture Company ("JVC") in Singapore. Under the terms of the JVA each shareholder will hold 50% of the total shares of the JVC at incorporation. The JVC is to be financed by IOV by way of a loan which is to be repaid from the future revenues from the JVC. Eddy Travia, Coinsilium's CEO, to represent Coinsilium as a Director of the JVC. The business of the JVC is to promote and commercialise IOV's products, services and technologies, principally in the Asian markets. · 13 July 2020 - Coinsilium Group announced a Strategic Business Review of the Company's operations and equity investments to align the Company in readiness for its participation within the recently announced IOV Joint Venture (JV) and to ensure that the Company is optimally positioned and resourced to capitalise on new and substantial opportunities in the burgeoning Decentralised Finance (DeFi) and Crypto Finance sector including the development of products, solutions and services in Crypto Lending, Crypto Staking and Stable Assets, both from within the scope of its joint venture with IOV and also from Coinsilium's operational base in Gibraltar, which is fast becoming a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction for innovative financial technology, including cryptocurrencies. · 17 August 2020 - Coinsilium Group announced its maiden DeFi Services advisory agreement ('Agreement') with Indorse to advise on its new IND token strategy, token model and enhancement of token trading liquidity. Indorse is to refocus its IND token under a new DeFi based model and to engage into liquidity incentivisation campaigns to ignite interest from liquidity providers into IND. · 18 August 2020 - Coinsilium Group announced that its joint venture company with IOV Labs Ltd in Singapore, 'IOV Asia', had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Vietnam-based RedFOX Labs Joint Stock Company to build fast scaling internet businesses on and for the RSK Blockchain in the Southeast Asian region. The MoU with RedFOX represents IOV Asia's first commercial and technical agreement. RedFOX is a blockchain venture builder based in Vietnam, that identi?es and replicates successful pure play business models with a focus on the Southeast Asian markets. The MoU is expected to lead to formal commercial and technical agreements whereby RedFOX will migrate its applications to the RSK blockchain and become a hub for RSK blockchain technology expertise in Vietnam under the IOV Labs Asia JV umbrella. 