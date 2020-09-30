The global gel permeation chromatography market is expected to grow by USD 381.67 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Gel Permeation Chromatography Market Analysis Report by End-user (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Academic institutes and research laboratories, and Other end-users), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The gel permeation chromatography market is driven by the increase in patent expiration of drugs. In addition, the increase in the use of hyphenated technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the gel permeation chromatography market.

The pharmaceutical industry is currently witnessing the patent expiration of many high selling drugs of global manufacturers. Hence, other manufacturers are submitting an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) to FDA for approval of the generic versions of drugs and biosimilar products. Gel permeation chromatography is widely used in various stages of the development of biosimilar drugs. Therefore, the increase in patent expiration of drugs is expected to fuel the growth of the global gel permeation chromatography market during the forecast period.

Major Five Gel Permeation Chromatography Companies:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. operates its business through segments such as Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers 1260 Infinity II GPC/SEC system, 1290 Infinity II GPC/SEC system, 1260 Infinity II Multi-Detector GPC/SEC System, and others.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. operates its business through segments such as Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company offers Bio-Beads S-X Beads GPC system.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates its business through segments such as Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental Applied Solutions. The company offers Phenogel Linear Non-Aqueous GPC/SEC columns and Phenogel Fixed Pore Non-Aqueous GPC/SEC columns.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates its business through segments such as Healthcare, Life Science, and Performance Materials. The company offers TSKgel Size Exclusion columns.

PerkinElmer Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc. operates its business through segments such as Discovery Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The company offers GPC system with software which includes PE Series 200 HPLC autosampler, HPLC pump, and HPLC column oven with heating and cooling option.

Gel Permeation Chromatography Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Academic institutes and research laboratories

Other end-users

Gel Permeation Chromatography Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

