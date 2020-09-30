The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Tele2 AB (Tele2) held on September 11, 2020 approved an extraordinary dividend of SEK 3.50 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 2.75 per share. The Ex-date is October 1, 2020. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Tele2 (TEL2B). For more details please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=792624