Formycon continues to progress three core biosimilar projects. In H220, it is preparing the FYB201 (Lucentis biosimilar) EMA approval submission and helping in the resubmission of FYB201 to the FDA. FYB203 (Eylea biosimilar) entered Phase III in August. FYB202 (Stelara biosimilar, autoimmunity) is due to enter Phase III imminently. Development income from partners was €16.5m in H120, giving a loss of €1.4m and a cash outflow of €2.1m. Cash was €20.3m on 30 June.

