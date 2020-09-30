Cash position of €2.9 million as of June 30, 2020

Non-binding term sheet signed and extension of 2 months of the procedure for judicial reorganization (PJR) requested

ASIT biotech (ASIT BE0974289218) (BSE:ASIT) (Paris:ASIT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and future commercialization of breakthrough allergy immunotherapy products, today announces its 2020 half-year results1, and provides a business update.

The Company continues to minimize its expenses.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had a cash position of €2.9 million.

The Company continues its efforts to valorize its assets.

Significant events after June 30, 2020

On September 20, 2020, the Company announced that it has signed a non-binding term sheet with a partner in the allergy field and requested an extension of 2 months of the PJR.

FINANCIAL RESULTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020

In thousands of euros IFRS 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Revenue Other Operating Income 16 859 Research Development Expenses -413 -6,885 General Administrative Expenses -711 -1,783 Operating profit loss -1,108 -7,809 Financial income expense -213 -15 Tax 3 Net profit loss -1,218 -7,824

The Company has significantly reduced its expenses immediately after the below efficacy threshold results of the Phase III study in grass pollen. The operating loss as of June 30, 2020 amounted to €1.1 million, compared to €7.8 million the previous year.

FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

On June 30, 2020, the Company had a cash position of 2.9 million and had 11,1 million outstanding liabilities.

OUTLOOK

The Company has important milestones to materialize in the second half of 2020:

To obtain a second extension of its PJR;

To obtain the approval of its creditors on a plan for reimbursement of its deferred debt under the PJR;

To close the transaction with the partner so the new group can develop a new generation of allergy products;

To refinance the new group based on the new equity story;

About ASIT biotech

ASIT biotech is a Belgian biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future commercialization of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies.

Further information can be found at www.asitbiotech.com.

