Mittwoch, 30.09.2020
PR Newswire
30.09.2020 | 18:04
Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 30

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

HEADLINE:Transactions in own shares

Invesco Income Growth Trust PLC (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase: 30/09/2020

Number of ordinary shares purchased: 152

Lowest price per share: 221p

Highest price per share: 221p

Trading venue: London

Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 152

Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 221p

The Company intends to cancel the purchased 152 shares. Following this transaction, the Company holds 58,451,307 ordinary shares in issue.

30 September 2020

Shilla Pindoria

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

