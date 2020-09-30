Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, September 30
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
HEADLINE:Transactions in own shares
Invesco Income Growth Trust PLC (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc.
Ordinary Shares:
Date of purchase: 30/09/2020
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 152
Lowest price per share: 221p
Highest price per share: 221p
Trading venue: London
Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 152
Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 221p
The Company intends to cancel the purchased 152 shares. Following this transaction, the Company holds 58,451,307 ordinary shares in issue.
30 September 2020
Shilla Pindoria
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary