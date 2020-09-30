Insulating Glass Window Market worth $16.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Insulating Glass Window Market by End Use (Residential & Commercial), Spacer Type (Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Intercept, 4SG Thermoplastic, & Others), Sealant (Silicone, Polysulfide, Polyurethane, Hot-melt Butyl, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Insulating Glass Window Market is projected to grow from USD 12.8 billion in 2020 to USD 16.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2025. The market is witnessing average growth across the world due to factors such as, the optimal energy saving performance of insulating glass windows, the growing construction industry in regions like the Middle East and Asia Pacific, and the rising demand for value added glass products.

By end use, residential segment is estimated to be the faster-growing segment of insulating glass window

By end-use industry, residential segment is projected to record a higher growth in the global Insulating Glass Window Market, during the forecast period. Nowadays, a triple-paned window system or IGU is being used in residential construction, which is estimated to have an R-value of about 5. There are also other variants in insulating glass windows that are incorporated in residential construction, such as Low-E insulating glass windows and dual-seal silicone insulating glass windows. These factors are expected to drive the insulating glass window growth in the residential end use segment.

By spacer type, other spacer is estimated to be the leading segment of Insulating Glass Window Market from 2020 to 2025.

By spacer type, other spacers are estimated to be the largest segment in insulating glass window market in 2020. The other spacers considered in this report are silicone spacers, structural foam spacers, composite spacers, and warm edge spacers. These spacers fall under the non-metal spacers category and offer the primary benefit of thermal efficiency for insulating glass windows. This factor is estimated to drive the growth of other spacer segment in the Insulating Glass Window Market during the forecast period.

By sealant type, hot-melt butyl is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of Insulating Glass Window Market from 2020 to 2025.

By sealant type, hot-melt butyl is estimated to be the highest growing segment in Insulating Glass Window Market during the forecast period. Hot-melt butyl is a butyl rubber-based sealant used in insulating glass windows as a secondary sealant. The key benefit offered by this sealant is a low moisture vapor transmission rate (MVTR). When applied at the correct temperature, this sealant sets quickly from its molten state, allowing insulating glass window units to be moved from their assembly location in few minutes after application. Insulating glass windows can, therefore, be sealed and glazed within the same day. This factor is estimated to drive the growth of hot-melt butyl segment in the Insulating Glass Window Market during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to lead the global Insulating Glass Window Market during forecast period

North America is projected to be the largest region for Insulating Glass Window Market globally. The market for insulating glass windows in North America is driven by moderate growth in the construction industry. Glass insulation is considered to be a viable option for making buildings energy-efficient. Government regulations and new building codes, such as US Energy Information Administration (EIA), 2001, are resulting in an increase in demand for insulating glass units (IGUs) or insulating glass windows. These factors are estimated to lead the insulting glass window market in North America region.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (France), AGC Inc. (Japan), Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), Glaston Corporation (Finland), Guardian Glass (US), Internorm International GmbH (Austria), JE Berkowitz (JEB) (US), Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan), Viracon (US), H.B. Fuller (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Dymax Corporation (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), and The 3M Company (US), are the key players in Insulating Glass Window Market.

