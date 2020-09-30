The American Pregnancy Association Endorses Peekaboo Baby Gender Early Detection Test

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / The American Pregnancy Association (APA), a national health organization committed to promoting reproductive and pregnancy wellness through education, support, advocacy and community awareness - has officially endorsed Peekaboo, an early detection test that determines fetal gender using advanced DNA testing. The highly-accurate test, launched by DNA Diagnostics Center® (DDC®), a global leader in genetic relationship testing, can inform expectant parents of their baby's gender as early as 7 weeks into pregnancy as opposed to the 18-22 weeks typical for traditional ultrasound gender detection.

"Expecting parents have endless questions about their pregnancies. The most anticipated one is if they are expecting a boy or a girl. DNA Diagnostics Center, makers of Peekaboo, and their record of delivering premium-quality testing and care are lockstep with our mission to support reproductive and pregnancy wellness," said Lynn Handley, president of The American Pregnancy Association. "The American Pregnancy Association recommends Peekaboo, the new gender-reveal test that will deliver accurate results sooner than anything else on the market because of its simplicity, safety and accuracy in answering the most anticipated question in most pregnancies."

Test accuracy was validated in an extensive study that compared maternal self-collected blood samples and matched professional venous-blood draws. Cell-free fetal DNA was isolated from the samples and then tested for fetal-sex determination using both Peekaboo and next-generation sequencing for comparison.

"While next-generation sequencing is one of the most clinically exacting methodologies available, it is cost-prohibitive for parents primarily interested in an early-gender reveal," said Michael Baird, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer at DDC. "With Peekaboo, our scientists were able to design a highly-accurate test that utilizes cell-free fetal DNA without the complexities and expense of next-generation sequencing."

Consumer demand for gender-reveal testing has grown significantly in recent years, with an increasing interest in early detection to better plan for the baby's arrival. To support this demand, DDC has developed Peekaboo, an at-home test kit, as well as Peekaboo PRO, an in-office kit for healthcare professionals.

"During these unprecedented times, milestone events in our life carry even greater meaning and importance," said Scott Cramer, DDC President and CEO. "The Peekaboo baby gender early detection test is a natural extension of our portfolio and one that we wanted to ensure has the highest level of performance, whether DNA is collected at home or at the healthcare provider's office. Having successfully performed over 20 million DNA tests since our inception, we are proud to introduce this exciting new test."

Both the at-home Peekaboo and clinical Peekaboo PRO test kits are now available for purchase at DNAcenter.com.

About The American Pregnancy Association:

The American Pregnancy Association (APA) is a national health organization committed to promoting reproductive and pregnancy wellness through education, support, advocacy and community awareness. Founded in 1995, APA currently serves more five million women and families a month from over 70 countries through their website, online chat and toll-free education helpline.

