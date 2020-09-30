Cocodor Inc.: Top Amazon Diffuser Brand COCODOR Launches New Herbarium Diffuser

Amazon's #1 diffuser brand COCODOR has just introduced a brand new Herbarium Diffuser with Dried Flowers that's free of unwanted chemicals and comes in 4 flavors.

TORRANCE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / Leading global fragrance brand COCODOR is pleased to announce the launch of their new Herbarium Diffuser with Dried Flowers. The latest diffuser comes with 5 premium fiber reed sticks that diffuse scent stronger than rattan reeds. All the diffuser bottles are manufactured in strict compliance with IFRA standards and regulations.

The new COCODOR Herbarium Diffuser is available in 4 distinct fragrances - April Breeze, Black Cherry, Floral Bouquet, Pure Cotton.

"We are excited to bring to you our brand new Herbarium Diffuser that promises a beautiful fragrant home and fresh indoor air. Our latest diffuser offers a blend of beauty of flowers and the aroma of diffusers that will leave you with a nice smelling home in just minutes. It is also poised as a charming interior design accessory that will keep the feeling of flowers alive for long", stated a leading spokesperson from COCODOR.

The diffuser comes in a 7.04 oz. elegant bottle with dried flower, funnel, 5 pieces of wood sticks and a 200ml refill. The fragrances are free from formaldehyde, methanol, benzene, glyoxal, and cl dichloroethylene and have successfully passed all safety tests.

"We promise you a safe and elegant diffuser which is free from all the unwanted chemicals you usually find in regular diffusers. We have received an amazing response with our preserved flower diffuser collection which has been our #1 selling product for long. We promise you the same premium quality with our new dried flower herbarium diffuser and we are hopeful to receive the same positive response as we have experienced with our previous flower diffuser."

A name of big repute across the international fragrance scene, COCODOR was launched in 2002 in Korea. Currently the #1 diffuser brand in Amazon, the company is known for producing premium, functional and eco-friendly fragrant goods at affordable pricing which is way below those of regular diffuser brands in the market today. The company also provides OEM, ODM services for other brands.

In regards to products, the Korean company offers a wide variety of fragrance products to choose from. From aromatic candles to diffusers to flower diffusers to perfumes, the company offers all. COCODOR is especially famous for their Signature reed diffuser with Preserved flower.

"We assure you of the highest quality products whether you choose our aromatic candles or air fresheners or our signature reed diffuser with preserved flower. We use real preserved flowers for reed diffusers which we manufacture with care in South Korea. All the flowers used in our fragrances and diffusers are grown and picked in our own plant farm in Seoul, South Korea.", explained the spokesperson while speaking about their products.

Ever since COCODOR launched their diffuser on Amazon a year ago, the company has received a whopping number of 2,000+ happy reviews on the leading retail site. Added to online platforms, COCODOR sells their products offline as well.

Speaking on, the spokesperson mentioned about handling the entire manufacturing and distribution process all by themselves. The company is equipped with huge state of the art production facilities that allow big volume production with accuracy and speed.

"We operate the entire process of manufacturing and selling our products ourselves, right from production to shipment. It enables us to keep tight control on the quality of our products and we assure you industry-leading fragrant merchandise at affordable rates to suit your budget."

