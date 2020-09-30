NIXcreative Expands with Public Relations Services

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / NIXcreative, a Dallas-based social media and brand marketing agency, announces the expansion of its marketing capabilities to include public relations and strategic communications. To oversee the new service offerings, NIXcreative has appointed Laila Dar as its Vice President of Public Relations. In this new role, Dar will manage the agency's PR arm and develop comprehensive public relations strategies for clients in the retail, commercial real estate, CPG and lifestyle industries. This includes media relations, communications strategy, digital PR and influencer marketing services that will further support clients' marketing plans.

Founded by Jordan Nix in 2018, NIXcreative serves as a full-service marketing agency for local, national and international brands across a wide variety of industries. By focusing on holistic marketing strategies, the agency helps both startups and established companies reach their ultimate marketing goals through social media, content creation, email marketing, influencer relations, brand marketing and reputation management. As the VP of Public Relations, Laila Dar brings to the agency her invaluable strategic communication skills and extensive network, which have secured top-tier client results such as press features in Forbes, The New York Times, Dallas Morning News and more.

"At NIXcreative, our passion has always been brand marketing. We know that social and digital media are crucial for brand success, but there is an important marketing piece that we've been missing: public relations. We are thrilled to bring Laila Dar on to oversee our new public relations offerings, as her experience and expertise will add an additional value to our clients' marketing strategies," said Jordan Nix, Founder & CEO of NIXcreative.

"I discovered NIXcreative earlier this year, as their impressive social media work is well known in the Dallas community. Teamwork, transparency and strategic thinking are at the core of everything they do, so I already knew that our values and vision would align well. I look forward to this opportunity to continue the success and top-tier results that NIXcreative achieves for its clients, now through public relations and strategic communications," added Laila Dar, Vice President of Public Relations at NIXcreative.

ABOUT NIXCREATIVE: Dallas-based, woman-owned, marketing-minded. Founded in 2018 by Jordan Nix, NIXcreative is a boutique social media, public relations and brand marketing agency catering to brands in the commercial real estate, retail, CPG, lifestyle and startup industries. Our passion is social media, our obsession is design, and our forte is connecting brands with their target audience. To learn more about NIXcreative, visit www.nixcreative.co or @nixcreative.

Contact:

Laila Dar

NIXcreative

laila@nixcreative.co

432-978-6089

SOURCE: NIXcreative

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608476/NIXcreative-Expands-with-Public-Relations-Services