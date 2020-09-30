Major League Football, Inc.: What the Press is Saying about MLFB

MLFB Releases Its 2020-2021 Plans in New Annual Filing

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / Major League Football, Inc. (OTC PINK:MLFB) releases its 2020 annual SEC filing, which lays out the league's plans for 2020-2021. It's true, the league has been trying to get the snap off since 2016, but issues with internal management, finances, and the COVID-19 pandemic have caused several delays.

Since being under CEO Frank Murtha's control, however, the business has been steadily picking up.

Murtha saw what happened with the Alliance of American Football. A great design, but poorly planned and rushed. Because of that, he has made sure to not make the same mistakes. The XFL proved the concept that spring football works. And although that league has been bought out of bankruptcy by some heavy-hitters, Murtha doesn't foresee any issues with competition.

Their 2020 season was set to start after the XFL season ended. Which seems to still be the plan going forward. There is plenty of talented football players out there looking for a shot at living their dream. So the pool of athletes to choose from will still be plentiful. There's little doubt about that.

In the documents, the MLFB plan for tryouts and camps to start in their hub located in Lakewood Ranch, FL, December 2020, running through March of 2021. With full-on training camps to commence in April. Of course, this is dependent on the status of the virus, which has slowed everything down within the sport.

Six teams will play the inaugural season in the summer of 2021. The locations of those teams have been strategically chosen based on studies, and a little bit of common sense. They will not be in NFL markets, and since the league will play in the spring/summer, they won't be in MLB markets either.

This is to limit any competition for the fanbase. As well as to give areas who do not have professional sports a team to identify with. Another big reason it's a good idea to plan this way is it allows for the league to limit spending. Big markets mean big leases, big contracts. And the initial plan is to keep the operating budget at $30 million.

The MLFB is a single entity, just like the XFL. The league will own each team, although there will be localized executives running the day-to-day business. This allows the league to have a singleness of purpose, and for young, startup businesses, especially in sports, unilateral control allows for the same results across the board.

It allows for greater parity, more focus on the bottom line, and controls costs across the board. Teams cannot decide they want to inflate a contract of a highly sought after player, only to not be able to pay it, go in debt, and fold. There are legal, and insurance benefits to operating that way as well.

Of course that means both sides of the coin. If the league fails, every team fails. But if teams succeed, the league succeeds. This is also a business model that can be evolved later.

A fan-focused environment in smaller markets also allows the league to keep the consumer costs down. The reported plan is to keep ticket prices at 25% of that of the NFL, merchandise will be less expensive, as will concessions at the stadiums.

The tech they're working on sounds fantastic as well. Integrated fan-experiences through their social media, and mobile apps are to be on par with other professional leagues. They already own all of the equipment the AAF sold in their liquidation process. That includes most of the technology the league used as well.

Spring league football seems to be on the rise. The XFL is back, the A7FL is currently playing, and it seems the MLFB is closing in on the finances needed to begin planning their season.

2021 is stacking up to be an amazing year for football. I for one, cannot wait.

