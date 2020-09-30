Regulatory News:

Cegereal (Paris:CGR):

The Company announces that, on September 30, 2020, it published its 2020 interim financial report, the French version of which was filed with the AMF on the same date.

This document cancels and replaces the previously published version of the report, with the addition on page 11 of the consolidated statement of cash flows for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020.

The document is available on Cegereal's website (www.cegereal.com), in the section Media Center Reports.

Cegereal

A Société anonyme Conseil d'administration

(corporation with a board of directors)

with €79,532,200 in capital

Registered office: 42, rue de Bassano 75008 Paris

Paris Companies Trade Registry no. 422 800 029

