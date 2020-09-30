Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.: XFC Has Signed Kenneth "The Boss" Cross to a Long-Term Fight Contract

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC PINK:DKMR) has announced that the Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") has signed a long-term agreement with Kenny "The Boss" Cross.

His first fight under the XFC banner will be in the opening round of the XFC Lightweight Championship Tournament against a to-be-determined opponent on Nov. 11 in Atlanta, LIVE on NBC Sports Network.

Cross, who boasts a record of 11-3 and is never one to bite his tongue, says "the 'Boss Era' has begun in the XFC Hexagon."

The 25-year-old Michigan product is coming off a dominant win in Las Vegas, one of five straight impressive victories for the Lights Out Championships title. All but one of Cross' victories have come by finish.

Cross is the first fighter XFC has signed for its relaunch in the United States.

Cross expressed his excitement and intensity surrounding the Agreement.

"There's nothing I love more than when all eyes are on me, and you feel the weight of the world on your shoulders," he says, smiling. "If I lose, everything I've worked so hard for will be taken away. I thrive on that. Nobody performs better under pressure than me," said Cross.

XFC President Myron Molotky and XFC Matchmaker Eduardo Duarte are equally excited to see "The Boss" throw down when the Hexagon doors lock.

Molotky agreed that Cross is exciting in the hexegon, "Kenny is a fighter who really has it all," Molotky said. "He's very well-rounded in all aspects of the game, and he's always looking for the finish. Fans are going to love him, and we feel he has a very bright future under the XFC banner."

About Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.

Xtreme Fighting Championships, is a Florida company. The company is the owner and manager of an organization of mixed martial arts fighters. XFC maintains offices throughout the U.S. and South America. The organization hosts both men and women fights. The organizations' first events of the relaunch will occur during the third quarter of 2020. The XFC prepares for a relaunch of the global entity that dominated the world of combat sports by offering a platform for the Next Generation of Champions in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts. XFC became a worldwide favorite and highly recognized organization through the creation of a business model that differentiates XFC from every other sports franchise in combat sports. Founded in 2006, Xtreme Fighting Championships provided the platform for rising stars to earn their way into the mainstream headlines through extraordinary talent and sheer will exhibited in the XFC Hexagon. XFC tryouts in both North and South America have offered a path for these athletes to become household names by proving themselves in the XFC Hexagon through combat, not reputation or marketing. XFC also became the first in combat sports to feature female athletes by creating the largest and most talented female roster in MMA. Many of these fighters that have been groomed by XFC are now considered the top competitors in the sport. XFC provides a business model that creates exposure for the athletes and the brand that is unsurpassed. High level production, top broadcasters and digital partners around the world, hundreds of exclusively signed athletes from 35+ countries, the discovery of new talent every day, and a passionate and knowledgeable staff will provide the strategy to take XFC to the pinnacle of combat sports.

