Actionstep, a cloud-based legal practice management system founded in New Zealand and with a significant presence in the U.S., announced an investment from Serent Capital, a private equity firm focused on investing in high-growth technology and services businesses. The partnership enables Actionstep to expand its global presence and accelerate growth in the U.S. market through product, sales, and organizational investments.

Since its founding in 2004, Actionstep's platform has helped small and mid-sized law firms across all practice areas drive improved efficiency in case and administrative work. By bringing together client relationship management, matter management, billing trust accounting, document automation storage, time tracking, and reporting in one software solution, Actionstep helps transform law practices into more efficient businesses.

"At Actionstep, we have a passion for innovation and we take pride in delivering unquestionable value to our customers," said Ted Jordan, Founder and Chairman of Actionstep. "With Serent's partnership, we're looking forward to bringing that same innovation and value to even more law firms and lawyers in our main regions of New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and of course the United States." He continued, "Through Serent's resources and Growth Team, we believe we can accelerate our go-to-market capabilities and significantly expand our footprint in these core markets."

Stewart Lynn, Partner at Serent Capital, shared, "Ted and the Actionstep team have built industry-leading software that empowers law firms to more efficiently manage their day-to-day operations so the lawyers can focus on serving client needs. We have spent the last few years evaluating the legal technology landscape and Actionstep's functionality and customer satisfaction have consistently stood out." Lynn expanded, "Actionstep already has a great footprint and set of clients in the United States. As Actionstep and Ted bring on their first institutional investor and partner, we are excited to support the company's ambitious growth plans."

Thousands of law firms from governmental entities to small businesses around the world use Actionstep. The company has operating entities in New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and the United States.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital invests in growing businesses that have developed compelling solutions that address their customers' needs. As those businesses grow and evolve, the opportunities and challenges that they face change with them. Principals at Serent Capital have firsthand experience capturing those opportunities and navigating these difficulties through their experiences as CEOs, strategic advisors, and board members to successful growing businesses. By bringing its expertise and capital to bear, Serent seeks to help growing businesses thrive. For more information on Serent Capital, visit www.serentcapital.com.

About Actionstep

Actionstep is a complete legal practice management system, built in the cloud, with workflow at its heart. Actionstep gets rid of law firm administrivia and simplifies how law firms work while also providing visibility across the health of the practice, allowing them to focus on serving their clients. Founded in 2004, Actionstep is a global company with operations worldwide, including in New Zealand, the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Actionstep, visit www.actionstep.com.

