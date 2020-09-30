World-Class Extractions Inc.: World Class Extractions Reports Operating and Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended July 31, 2020

Q1 2020 revenue of $2,067,340 compared to Q1 2019 revenue of $167,802

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP) (FRA:WCF) (OTCQB:WCEXF) (the "Company" or "World-Class"), is pleased to report the operating and financial results for its first quarter ended July 31, 2020.

Company Summary and Highlights

Pineapple Express Delivery Inc.

World-Class holds a controlling interest in Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. ("PED"), a company which offers compliant and secure delivery of government-controlled substances and regulated products, including medical and recreational cannabis in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan. Within Ontario, PED currently offers same day delivery to 17 locations and 3-day delivery to 31 locations. PED continues to improve and expand its existing delivery services and expects to launch prescription medication delivery in British Columbia and the Greater Toronto Area in the near term.

PED anticipates its revenues will increase over the coming months resulting from expansion into new jurisdictions, and the continuing growth of deliveries for the B2B sector, which has seen month-over-month increases in revenue since May 2020.

Randy Rolph, CEO & Founder of PED stated: "The guiding principles of Pineapple Express Delivery is that clients and patients should be able to receive their regulated product orders (alcohol, prescription medications and cannabis) as quickly, safely and as easily as they can obtain any other product in Canada. The COVID-19 pandemic creates a new landscape for same-day and last-mile delivery, and PED is staying at the forefront in implementing safety requirements for the protection of clients, patients and drivers alike. All PED drivers are trained to follow safe social distancing protocols and are equipped with all necessary PPE items, and driver vehicles are equipped with a 360º security camera. COVID requirements are maintained daily at PED facilities, including disinfecting with special products proven to kill 99.99% of bacteria. PED continues to advance into new territories, offering safe and secure delivery opportunities to better serve the public. PED aspires to be the 'Amazon' of regulated products in a very secure and controlled environment of same-day delivery."

Financial (unaudited)

Revenue of $2,067,340 for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 compared to $852,890 for the quarter ended April 30, 2020 and $167,802 revenue for the quarter ended July 31, 2019. The increase in revenue is primarily attributable to the operations of PED. Gross margin for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 was 35%.

The Company had cash at July 31, 2020 of $4,205,297 (April 30, 2020 - $5,632,160).

Working capital as at July 31, 2020 was $2,245,857.

The Company has long-term debt consisting of $920,919 in non-current portion of lease obligations and $120,000 in non-current loans payable.

The net loss and comprehensive loss for the three months ended July 31, 2020 was $1,094,701 (as compared to July 31, 2019 of $4,222,132). The decreased loss for the quarter is mainly attributed to the following: the decrease in general and administrative expenses - $1,788,131 for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 ($2,242,485 July 31, 2019) which included the following notable expenses: consulting fees of $89,131 (July 31, 2019 - $317,273); research and development expenses of $332,999 (July 31, 2019 - $254,258); lease interest of $37,090 (July 31, 2019 - $3,486); filing fees of $13,232 (July 31, 2019 - $35,732); office expenses of $169,887 (July 31, 2019 - $2,385), professional fees of $174,503 (July 31, 2019 - $359,549); rent of $80,883 (July 31, 2019 - $38,645), remuneration and benefits of $632,315 (July 31, 2019 - $237,519); and share-based payments of $257,058 (July 31, 2019 - $993,135); the decrease in selling expenses attributed to the costs associated with the revenue generated - $19,260 for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 ($377,767 July 31, 2019); the decrease in acquisitions fees - nil for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 ($982,675 July 31, 2019). The acquisition fees for the quarter ended July 31, 2019 are attributed to the merger between World Class Extractions Inc. and Quadron Cannatech Corporation which occurred June 17, 2019; and in addition, the loss includes impairment loss of $15,629, depreciation and amortization of $152,348, interest and bank charges of $190,865, and the loss on asset disposal of $200,276.



Rosy Mondin, CEO of World-Class stated: "Pineapple Express Delivery continues to impress, showing sequential revenue growth with significant operating margins, which World-Class is able to capture on its financial statements. As infectious disease experts warn of the fall/winter surge of COVID-19 infections, we will likely see people return to similar shopping habits as seen early in the pandemic- that is Canadians will increasingly make more purchases online. With PED's territorial and service expansions, we expect PED to continue to be the leader in safe and swift delivery of controlled substances and regulated products."

About World-Class

World-Class is an innovation-driven company with a principle focus on the rapidly evolving cannabis and hemp industries. Through its subsidiaries Soma Labs Scientific Inc. and Greenmantle Products Inc., World-Class deploys and manages custom-built extraction centres utilizing its custom systems, technology, and processes to efficiently produce high-quality cannabis and hemp concentrates and end-products. In addition, through its subsidiary Pineapple Express Delivery Inc., the Company offers compliant and secure delivery of government regulated products, including medical and recreational cannabis in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan.

