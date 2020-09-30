Liquidware Achieves AWS Digital Workplace Competency Status

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidware , a leader in adaptive workspace management, today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Workplace Competency status. This designation recognizes that Liquidware has demonstrated deep experience helping customers build a digital workplace on AWS to free end users from the office, allowing them to work securely on virtually any device, from anywhere, at any time.

The AWS Digital Workplace Competency helps customers find highly specialized AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners offering solutions on AWS that help them effectively support remote workers and business continuity with end-to-end Digital Workplace in the cloud. APN Technology Partners achieving this newly unveiled AWS Competency provide features that help reduce security risks and meet compliance requirements while allowing customers to effectively support remote workers and implement business continuity plans.

Achieving the AWS Digital Workplace Competency differentiates Liquidware as an APN member that possesses deep domain expertise in one or more of the following core categories - Endpoint Management, Application Management, and/or Collaboration Platforms.

"Liquidware is proud to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve AWS Digital Workplace Competency status," commented J. Tyler Rohrer, co-founder and Director of Strategic Partnerships, Liquidware. "AWS has proven, in deployment after deployment, to have a true enterprise class portfolio of cloud desktop and applications solutions. We are honored to be a supporting cast member."

"A large customer that we've recently brought on to Amazon WorkSpaces was experiencing some performance issues. With Liquidware we were able verify and identify the issues, which resulted in the users needing to move to the next tier of Amazon WorkSpaces. The users now get the best possible experience from our hosted solution," said Joe Bewley, Senior Advanced Windows Engineer, Naviga.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

